Helping Hands

Activities
Out of the Garden Project's Hearts for Hope, a virtual event held Oct. 15, raised $104,696.
An additional $3,305 has been raised so far through Facebook fundraisers.
Local residents are encouraged to hold Facebook fundraisers, volunteer and organize food drives.
For information, call 336-430-6070 or visit outofthegardenproject.org.
Announcements
Triad Stage’s upcoming virtual fundraising event, "A Vindictive Vintage," a wine-themed virtual interactive murder mystery party, is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
This original murder mystery script is written under the leadership of Triad Stage’s Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane, and highlights North Carolina’s winemaking industry.
Guests will play the whodunit game virtually by listening and observing scenes and monologues from a cast of eight professional actors via Zoom.
Tickets start at $50 with the option to upgrade to “Detective Packs” including a paired wine and a three-course meal.
To purchase tickets, visit www.triadstage.org.
* * * *
The Salvation Army of High Point will host its annual fall festival event and celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.
Admission is free.
The Salvation Army will provide free food and candy to local community members who attend. There will be a costume contest, cake walk and outdoor games.
For information, call 336-881-5448.
* * * *
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point is hosting a holiday toy drive for HPHA’s youth.
Community members are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys or monetary donations to the HPHA, 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point, by Dec. 4.
Make checks payable to ELBF and mail to sttention: Toy Drive, High Point Housing Authority, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, NC 27261.
For information, call 336-887-2661.
* * * *
The Music Academy of North Carolina has planned several "The Music Inside Us All" virtual events:
- noon Nov. 10
- 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19
- noon Dec. 8
- 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
The free events will enable the nonprofit to share more about its mission and people.
Students and faculty will perform music and families will share how the nonprofit is making a difference in their lives.
To register, email sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.
Awards
Greensboro Beautiful presented its 2020 awards at its Virtual Annual Meeting on Sept. 17.
The following volunteers and efforts were recognized: Volunteer Service Award, dentistDr. Graham Ray, for his many years of service as curator of the Dwarf Conifer Collection and the Green Hill Farm Hosta Collection at the Greensboro Arboretum; Youth Service Award, Greensboro Day School's Environmental Club, for its ongoing monthly efforts to remove litter; Ecology Award, T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society, for installation and maintenance of a pollinator garden at the Edwards Family Library; Outstanding Board Member Award, Tom Suher, for his service to and leadership of Greensboro Beautiful as treasurer of the organization; Award of Distinction, Dan Smith, organization's chairman; and Lifetime Achievement Award, Randal Romie, for his nearly 30 years of service planning tree plantings and providing in-kind services for garden designs.
Also, Lee Britt and Edith McNeal were recognized.
Many enhancements in each of Greensboro’s gardens have been developed by Greensboro Beautiful's public gardens committee, led for many years by Lee Britt. Britt stepped down as chairwoman of this committee at the end of July. To commemorate her service, Greensboro Beautiful has named the patio at the Ashland Street entrance of the Greensboro Arboretum in her honor, as well as an Inukshuk sculpture, which is a welcoming symbol, which has been placed there.
Edith McNeal has worked alongside Greensboro Beautiful for more than 26 years. McNeal retired from the city of Greensboro at the end of September. In recognition of her many years of service, Greensboro Beautiful will place a bench, with a plaque bearing her name, in the garden of her choice.
To volunteer, email GreensboroBeautiful@gmail.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!