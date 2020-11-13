Helping Hands

Activities

Novant Health and The Volunteer Center of the Triad went virtual with their latest Day of Caring event.

More than 80 employees from four Novant Health Medical Centers — Forsyth Medical Center, Clemmons Medical Center, Kernersville Medical Center and Thomasville Medical Center — volunteered to help assemble 3,000 toiletry kits. These employees then took supplies home and created the individual personal kits, with many enlisting the help of their families.

Some of the employees personalized the kits by enclosing inspirational messages while others used fall-themed bags they made.

Center staff started the effort by assembling dozens of large bags filled with the exact amount of supplies needed to create each individual personal care kit. These bags were then given to each Novant Health volunteer to take home and complete.

The toiletry kits were given to five Triad nonprofits: Family Promise, The Bethesda Center for the Homelessness, One Step Further, Crisis Ministry of Davidson County and the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Senior Resources of Guilford needs volunteers to assist with the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program.