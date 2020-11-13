Helping Hands

Activities
Novant Health and The Volunteer Center of the Triad went virtual with their latest Day of Caring event.
More than 80 employees from four Novant Health Medical Centers — Forsyth Medical Center, Clemmons Medical Center, Kernersville Medical Center and Thomasville Medical Center — volunteered to help assemble 3,000 toiletry kits. These employees then took supplies home and created the individual personal kits, with many enlisting the help of their families.
Some of the employees personalized the kits by enclosing inspirational messages while others used fall-themed bags they made.
Center staff started the effort by assembling dozens of large bags filled with the exact amount of supplies needed to create each individual personal care kit. These bags were then given to each Novant Health volunteer to take home and complete.
The toiletry kits were given to five Triad nonprofits: Family Promise, The Bethesda Center for the Homelessness, One Step Further, Crisis Ministry of Davidson County and the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.
Announcements
Senior Resources of Guilford needs volunteers to assist with the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program.
This program is for anyone with a gross income of less than $56,000 to have their taxes prepared for free.
For information, contact Marsha McDaniel at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265, or ruraloutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
* * * *
Blue Ridge Companies is taking its annual Toys for Tots donation drive digital with its first-ever telethon. The High Point-based property management, development, and construction company fills a semi-truck with toys every year for Toys for Tots. Due to COVID-19, Blue Ridge Companies is hosting the telethon and accepting online monetary donations to help local kids this holiday season.
The telethon will be live from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 and will be accessible via Zoom and the company’s Facebook page. It will include segments from employees, business partners and suppliers, including showcasing some of their hidden talents. Blue Ridge Companies aims to raise at least $30,000 for the local Toys for Tots.
Blue Ridge Companies’ online donation portal is available at blueridgecompanies.com; click on the “Donate” link on the top right of the page.
In 2019, Blue Ridge Companies filled a semi-truck with new toys and raised more than $20,000 for Toys for Tots.
Awards
The Volunteer Center of the Triad and The Guilford Nonprofit Consortium have announced the Heart of the Community Awards winners:
- Volunteer of the Year: Marcus Thomas, dream team director at Mount Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro
- Emerging Youth Award: Liv Newcomb
- Nonprofit Volunteer Program of the Year: Mount Zion Dream Team
- Corporate Volunteer Award: Extreme Nonprofit Makeover Team
- Sharon Hoard Lifetime of Service Award: Rabbi Fred Guttman
- COVID Heroes: Jamilla Pinder, Jo Williams and James Rosa
The winners were revealed live via an online virtual event Nov. 5.
Grants
The N.C. AgVentures Grant Program, sponsored by N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, is accepting applications through Dec. 18.
N.C. AgVentures is a Cooperative Extension program that provides grants to North Carolina independent family farms and community organizations that work with family farms to develop new and innovative agricultural projects which will increase farm profits.
For information, visit https://agventures.ces.ncsu.edu/grant-program.
* * * *
The USDA is implementing Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 for agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept CFAP 2 applications through Dec. 11.
For information, call 336-375-5401 in Greensboro, 336-629-4449 in Asheboro or 336-634-0460 in Reidsville.
Also, visit www.farmers.gov/cfap.
* * * *
The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina are working together to improve heart health among North Carolina’s most at-risk populations. Part of this health initiative includes a call for mini-grant applications from communities working to promote heart health in Guilford and Forsyth counties. This is the second round of mini-grants to be awarded this year by the organizations.
Community partners are encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500-$10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments. Community members, including individuals, churches, senior centers, community health centers, housing authorities, historically black colleges and universities, community colleges, city and county governments, hospitals, employers, and others are welcome to apply for mini-grants focused on community health needs, including COVID-19 relief.
Nov. 12 is the application deadline. For information, visit www.heart.org/en/affiliates/north-carolina-community-health-mini-grant-application.
