Helping Hands

Announcements

The Kellin Foundation is offering "Love Grows" honor cards for Valentine's Day.

The cards feature handmade designs made by Kellin Kids and are available for a minimum donation of $7 per card. Those who would like the foundation to address and mail cards on their behalf should add $2 per card.

All cards ordered before Feb. 7 will be mailed Feb. 8.

To order cards, visit https://tinyurl.com/y59mvmet.

* * * *

The young people department of Bethel AME Church in Greensboro is hosting a book drive for preschool through 12th grades. New and gently used books can be dropped off in front of the church office at 200 Regan St. All books collected will be donated within the community during March.

For information, contact Joshua Spinks at jlspinks06@gmail.com.

Also, the church offers virtual services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook and on YouTube at 11 a.m. at www.bethelamegsb.org.

* * * *