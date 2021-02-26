Announcements
Hope Fest 4 Hunger, a multicultural dance festival to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry and A Simple Gesture, is virtual this year and will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at www.HopeFest4Hunger.org.
Cultures from around the world will be showcased.
The event is free; donations are appreciated to help end hunger in the community.
* * * *
Weeruns Kids Consignment Sale is set for today, Feb. 26, through March 7 at Center Point on Centennial, 401 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
More than 600 local families will be selling more than 60,000 new and used items at the semi-annual kids consignment sale.
Proceeds will benefit local United Way of High Point agencies that serve children and families, including YWCA, Helping Hands and Family Service of the Piedmont.
Hours, entry fees and registration requirements vary each day. For information, visit www.weeruns.com.
* * * *
United Way of Greater High Point is seeking volunteers for its 2021 program review team.
Virtual training sessions will be offered at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, or 10 a.m. March 5. Volunteers should choose one session.
These virtual agency tours and presentations will be offered:
- Education presentations: 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m. April 26.
- Health presentations: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 27.
- Income presentations: 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. April 28.
Register at tinyurl.com/kdg5spo4 by Monday, March 1.
For information, contact Latoya Bullock at 336-899-0879 or latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org.
* * * *
For the first time, Bobby Labonte will host the 2021 Labonte Roubaix at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. The charity bike ride is scheduled for Aug. 21 and is set to become the only cycling event in the South where riders finish by taking a lap on a racetrack.
Sponsorships are available at varying levels and the grant application period is open. To be eligible, nonprofits must be based in Davidson, Randolph, Guilford or Forsyth counties and be seeking grant funding for programs or other efforts designed to empower parents and families to build strong foundations for children’s future success.
To apply for a grant, call 336-448-3594 or visit bobbylabontefoundation.org/benefit/.
In 2019, High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center and Ready for School, Ready for Life, shared more than $50,000 in grant money. Special awards were also presented to the High Point Boys & Girls Club and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.
A silent auction, with a big-ticket item to be announced at a later date, will also be held to help fund this year’s charitable grants.
For information, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
* * * *
The Friends of the Jamestown Library is sponsoring a Choice Book Sale.
A choice book is a hardback book published between 2018-2020. Each book is $5; cash or check only. Assorted jigsaw puzzles may also be purchased. The money raised goes to the library, currently closed, to further enhance its growing collection.
To receive a list of the choice books for sale, contact Victoria at 813-833-9221 or vapanzer9@gmail.com.
To purchase a book or puzzle, contact Jenny at 336-706-5937 or gmn4010@gmail.com.
Book pick up will be arranged individually; sale ends April 15.
Grants
ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County have announced that 46 artists from several counties, including Guilford and Randolph, have been awarded an Artists Support Grant to support professional and artistic development. The grants are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recipients include:
- Guilford County: Dom-Sebastian Alexis, Karen Archia, Paul Byun, Xavier Carrington, Duane Cyrus, Anna Daigneault, Lorena Guillen, Ronald Hargrove, Virginia Holmes, Andrew Hudson, Korinn Annette Jefferies, Irvin Maldonado, Neidy Perdomo, James Raleigh, Kevin Rowsey, Scrapmettle Entertainment, Bradford Simmons, Carrie Thomas, Josephus Thompson III, Stephen Van Vuuren, Alexandra Warren and Clarice Young.
- Randolph County: Carol Gentithes, Fred Johnston, Jeremy Skidmore, Kate Waltman and Erin Younge.
Illustrative grants went to the following:
- Lorena Guillen (Guilford County), vocalist and artistic director of the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble, will support the mixing and mastering of the ensemble’s upcoming album. www.lorenaguillen.com.
- Erin Younge (Randolph County), ceramicist, will convert an old horse barn into a ceramic studio along the Pottery Highway in Seagrove. thetrianglestudio.com.
