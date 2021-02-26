Helping Hands

To apply for a grant, call 336-448-3594 or visit bobbylabontefoundation.org/benefit/.

In 2019, High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center and Ready for School, Ready for Life, shared more than $50,000 in grant money. Special awards were also presented to the High Point Boys & Girls Club and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.

A silent auction, with a big-ticket item to be announced at a later date, will also be held to help fund this year’s charitable grants.

For information, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.

* * * *

The Friends of the Jamestown Library is sponsoring a Choice Book Sale.

A choice book is a hardback book published between 2018-2020. Each book is $5; cash or check only. Assorted jigsaw puzzles may also be purchased. The money raised goes to the library, currently closed, to further enhance its growing collection.

To receive a list of the choice books for sale, contact Victoria at 813-833-9221 or vapanzer9@gmail.com.

To purchase a book or puzzle, contact Jenny at 336-706-5937 or gmn4010@gmail.com.