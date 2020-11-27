Helping Hands

Specific information regarding how to login to Zoom for training will be emailed prior to the orientation date. To register, call 336-230-2223 or email info@readingconnections.org.

* * * *

Petty’s Garage will host its fifth annual Christmas “Cruise-In” from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at 311 Branson Mill Road in Randleman. The public is invited to cruise-in and show off their favorite car, while helping to support the Petty Family Foundation.

The event will feature food trucks, vendors and lots of cars. Throughout the day, the foundation will be collecting canned food for the food pantry.

Admission to the museum is free. Masks are required inside the building and social distancing is required at all times.

For information, call Shannon Newman at 336-799-4682.

* * * *

Soledier Socks recently introduced a new sock style to its “Stand for a Cause” line. Available now for purchase, the “Stephan” sock was designed by a 13-year-old from Kentucky — the daughter of Staff Sgt. Brandon Stephan, a CBRN specialist with the U.S. Army.