Helping Hands

Announcements
GSO Mutual Aid is hosting the Really Really Free Market — GSO 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Nov. 27, at 1417 Glenwood Ave. in Greensboro.
There will be free items and attendees are encouraged to bring things to give away as well.
There will be a free yoga class, free produce, free masks and more.
People will disinfect non-fabric donations as they come in.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/2291393057833576.
* * * *
Blue Ridge Companies is going virtual with its Toys for Tots drive. This year, the High Point-based property management, development and construction company will host its first Telethon for Toys to collect donations for families in need this holiday season. For the past decade, Blue Ridge Companies has filled a semi-truck with toys every year for Toys for Tots. Due to COVID-19, it decided to go digital with the telethon and accept online monetary donations.
The telethon will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 3, and will be accessible via Zoom and the company’s Facebook page. It will include segments from employees, business partners and suppliers. Blue Ridge Companies hopes to raise at least $20,000 for the local Toys for Tots organization.
Community members who stop by the company’s office at 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105 in High Point, and donate a minimum of $10, will receive a free lunch from telethon sponsor Chadwell Supply. “Bert’s Burgers” will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
To donate, visit blueridgecompanies.com and cick on the “Donate” link on the top right of the page. All money donated will stay in the Triad to help local families.
* * * *
Reading Connections, an adult and family literacy agency, is looking for volunteers who are able to work two to four hours a week with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and work readiness skills. Tutors will deliver instruction remotely using Zoom or similar online meeting platforms.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reading Connections has transitioned all of its in-person instruction into distance learning. Tutors work with students remotely to improve their literacy skills and support them in reaching their personal and educational goals.
Interested volunteers should plan to attend an orientation session from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 1, or from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Volunteers should also attend a training session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
Specific information regarding how to login to Zoom for training will be emailed prior to the orientation date. To register, call 336-230-2223 or email info@readingconnections.org.
* * * *
Petty’s Garage will host its fifth annual Christmas “Cruise-In” from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at 311 Branson Mill Road in Randleman. The public is invited to cruise-in and show off their favorite car, while helping to support the Petty Family Foundation.
The event will feature food trucks, vendors and lots of cars. Throughout the day, the foundation will be collecting canned food for the food pantry.
Admission to the museum is free. Masks are required inside the building and social distancing is required at all times.
For information, call Shannon Newman at 336-799-4682.
* * * *
Soledier Socks recently introduced a new sock style to its “Stand for a Cause” line. Available now for purchase, the “Stephan” sock was designed by a 13-year-old from Kentucky — the daughter of Staff Sgt. Brandon Stephan, a CBRN specialist with the U.S. Army.
For each pair of socks purchased, Soledier Socks sends a complimentary pair of the “Thomas” socks to an active member of the military. Also, $1 is donated with every purchase to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit dedicated to providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and severely disabled service members.
Last year, Soledier Socks donated more than 7,500 pairs of socks and more than $5,000 to various nonprofits that benefit service members and their families. For information, visit www.solediersocks.com.
Grants
The Blue Ridge Parkway Association has received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage program, designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.
BRPA will use the VTC's Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds to market to motorcyclists in northern states within a day’s drive of Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway. Not only will BRPA advertise Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway, but it will also highlight several off-parkway motorcycle routes such as Claw of The Dragon, Appalachian Backroads and Back of the Dragon, among others.
* * * *
The Salvation Army of High Point received two Community Impact Grants from the High Point Community Foundation to support COVID-19 relief programs through youth and social services.
The nonprofit's social services department received $26,400 to support those directly affected by COVID-19 through loss of employment or sickness with emergency financial assistance. The funding also supported the shelter's increased case management hours due to the mandated state Phase 1 lockdown.
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point received $26,400 for a special program designed to “Keep Kids Safe” by addressing the child care needs that arose because of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily through the opening of summer day camp programs so parents could re-enter the workforce.
For information, visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
