Helping Hands

Achievers
Olivia Tooley and Kevin Kareis, both of Summerfield, and Thomas Lawe and Caroline Lea, both of Greensboro, are serving with the National Civilian Community Corps, a 10-month, full-time AmeriCorps program.
AmeriCorps NCCC operates out of four campuses, which serve as regional administrative hubs and training facilities. These campuses, located in Sacramento, Calif.; Aurora, Colo.; Vinton, Iowa; and Vicksburg, Miss., train and deploy new classes of members several times each year.
Tooley began her term of service last fall at the Southwest Region campus in Aurora, Colo., and will graduate from the program July 15.
Lawe and Lea began their terms of service Oct. 7, 2020, at the Pacific Region campus in Sacramento, Calif., and will graduate from the program July 14.
Kareis began his term of service Aug. 19, 2020, also at the Pacific Region campus and will graduate from the program May 26.
Activities
Habitat Alamance dedicated its 171st house on March 14. Markeyta Poteat is the homeowner of 926 Ross St. in Burlington.
Poteat’s house was built during the pandemic (walls raised March 7, 2020), the number of volunteers was lower. Groups serving included General Dynamics, Storied Church, Powerline Church, Zeta Beta Tau fraternity from Elon University, students from Elon Chapter of Habitat, Habitat Alamance’s Core Crew members, physical therapy students from Elon, Habitat Board members, the Elon Environmental Services team and other future homeowners.
In addition, the Burlington Carousel Quilt Guild gave Poteat a handmade quilt for each of her children and First Baptist Church-Mebane gave a basket of household products as housewarming gifts.
To see a video of the service, visit www.facebook.com/HabitatAlamance.
Announcements
The Barnabas Network, a nonprofit furniture bank, has announced a Spring Furniture Auction, featuring more than 300 new and like-new pieces donated by local retailers. Bidding opens April 17 and runs through April 24. To register for the auction, text “furniture” to 76278 or visit furniture.givesmart.com.
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston St. in Greensboro and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs.
* * * *
Grays Chapel United Methodist Church at 5056 N.C. 22 North in Franklinville is giving away boxes of food to those in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.
Community members should drive around to the back of the building and church members will place the food in their vehicles.
For information about the emergency food giveaway, call 336-824-2463 or visit www.grayschapel.org.
Grants
Randolph Community College will offer “Effective Grant Writing” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on Zoom.
The online class offers a project-based learning experience. Participants will be exposed to multiple topics that are essential to effective grant writing, such as the power of collaboration, communicating with program officers and influencing others for a successful grant submission, types of non-profit organizations and funders, grant calendaring, how to decode a Request for Proposal and much more.
The cost is $70.
For information or to register, call 336-633-0268. The course number is 76295.
* * * *
The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has federal grant funding available for eligible government agencies and nonprofits to provide transportation to seniors or individuals with disabilities. Grant applications are due April 14.
Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities will provide an estimated $265,585 in grant funding to transit capital or operating projects as identified in the MPO’s adopted Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan. The grant funding is subject to change. The grant application and project eligibility guidelines are available at www.guampo.org.
For information, contact Tram Truong at tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2903.
* * * *
The Downtown Greenway, a planned 4-mile walking and biking trail, received a $15,000 grant from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy 2021 Trail Grants Program.
The money will be used to support the completion of a final 1-mile rail-trail section.
With 3 miles built and open to the public, and the final mile to go under construction this fall, the Downtown Greenway will be completed in 2022/2023.
