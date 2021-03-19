Helping Hands

Achievers

Olivia Tooley and Kevin Kareis, both of Summerfield, and Thomas Lawe and Caroline Lea, both of Greensboro, are serving with the National Civilian Community Corps, a 10-month, full-time AmeriCorps program.

AmeriCorps NCCC operates out of four campuses, which serve as regional administrative hubs and training facilities. These campuses, located in Sacramento, Calif.; Aurora, Colo.; Vinton, Iowa; and Vicksburg, Miss., train and deploy new classes of members several times each year.

Tooley began her term of service last fall at the Southwest Region campus in Aurora, Colo., and will graduate from the program July 15.

Lawe and Lea began their terms of service Oct. 7, 2020, at the Pacific Region campus in Sacramento, Calif., and will graduate from the program July 14.

Kareis began his term of service Aug. 19, 2020, also at the Pacific Region campus and will graduate from the program May 26.

Activities

Habitat Alamance dedicated its 171st house on March 14. Markeyta Poteat is the homeowner of 926 Ross St. in Burlington.