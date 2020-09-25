Helping Hands

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Announcements

Local families who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and in need of Christmas assistance may apply for The Salvation Army of High Point’s Angel Tree program in October.

Application times are between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5-9 at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point. Applicants should be in line by 11 a.m.

Those who may apply include the parents or legal guardians of children 12 and younger, living in the following zip codes: 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350 and 27370.

Applicants are required to bring the following documents in order to apply: Picture ID of the applicant, verification of address, proof of guardianship or custody, birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child age 12 and younger, verification of all expenses, proof of income and benefits, and valid documentation of unemployment, employment layoff or reduced hours. Those applying will also be asked to provide each child’s clothing and shoe size, as well as a short list of needs and gift wishes.

This year, in partnership with High Point University, Angel Tree distribution will be held Dec. 17 in High Point University’s Community Center at the former Oak Hollow Mall.

For information, call 336-881-5400.