Helping Hands

Announcements
Local families who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and in need of Christmas assistance may apply for The Salvation Army of High Point’s Angel Tree program in October.
Application times are between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5-9 at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point. Applicants should be in line by 11 a.m.
Those who may apply include the parents or legal guardians of children 12 and younger, living in the following zip codes: 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350 and 27370.
Applicants are required to bring the following documents in order to apply: Picture ID of the applicant, verification of address, proof of guardianship or custody, birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child age 12 and younger, verification of all expenses, proof of income and benefits, and valid documentation of unemployment, employment layoff or reduced hours. Those applying will also be asked to provide each child’s clothing and shoe size, as well as a short list of needs and gift wishes.
This year, in partnership with High Point University, Angel Tree distribution will be held Dec. 17 in High Point University’s Community Center at the former Oak Hollow Mall.
For information, call 336-881-5400.
* * * *
An Attitude of Gratitude is collecting gently used purses and pocketbooks for homeless women through Nov. 20.
The nonprofit hopes to fill them with feminine items and distribute them among homeless women. Needed items include cotton swabs, soap or facial wipes, deodorant, underwear, socks, lip balm, toothbrushes and toothpaste, lotion, sanitizer, nail files, female-hygiene items, facial tissues, and combs.
To make a donation, visit K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Items will be distributed to women through Leslie's House and the Salvation Army of High Point during Thanksgiving.
For information, call Katina Amadi at 336-854-6206 or kmamadi@hotmail.com.
