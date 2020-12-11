Helping Hands

The Foundation for a Healthy High Point, the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation, the High Point Public Library and A Simple Gesture, headquartered in Greensboro, were recognized for their efforts as well.

To read the article, visit https://givingcompass.org/article/funders-leverage-local-relationships-to-fight-food-insecurity/.

To learn more about the alliance, visit www.ghpfa.org.

* * * *

Santa Claus is coming to Truist Point from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12, as Vann York Chevrolet and the High Point Rockers present "Santa at the Point."

Those who wish to attend must purchase tickets in advance at www.HighPointRockers.com via a $5 donation per person. When purchasing tickets, guests will have the option to choose a spot within the 9, 10 or 11 a.m. hours. Limited space is available for each time slot and all proceeds will benefit the United Way of Greater High Point.

Masks will be required to be worn at all times.