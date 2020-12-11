Helping Hands

Announcements
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will hold its ninth annual tree lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. today, Dec. 11, at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
The annual event honors the lives lost in Guilford County from traffic accidents, domestic violence and addiction.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, this event will not be open to the public.
The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with its stadium restaurant The Pitchin’ Kitchen, raised $4,000 on Oct. 30 during a charity softball game between the High Point police and fire departments. The socially-distanced event benefited charities for each department, Angels in Blue for the HPPD and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation for the HPFD.
Through a partnership with Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, ticket sales and a portion of merchandise/food and beverage sales at Truist Point during the game were added to the donation amount. Each organization received a $2,000 check, which was presented during Thanksgiving week by Christian Heimall, Rockers assistant general manager, and the Rockers mascot, HYPE.
This event occurred while following all state, local and CDC recommended guidelines including social distancing, temperature checks, wearing masks and more. While the Rockers await a schedule for 2021, plans are already in the works to host the next charity softball game next fall. More information will be released on the team’s website and social media.
McDonald’s restaurants will run its "Round-Up for RMHC" initiative to support Ronald McDonald House Charities through Dec. 20.
Guests will be invited to ‘round-up’ the cost of their order to the nearest dollar, with the difference going to North Carolina’s seven Ronald McDonald Houses.
So far in 2020, McDonald’s restaurants across North Carolina have raised more than $160,000 for RMHC and the local houses.
To give its customers another opportunity to donate, McDonald’s is also launching a new social challenge.
Now through Dec. 31, McDonald's will give $100 in a person's name as part of its $100 million commitment over five years. To participate, social media users should post a photo or video making the RMHC heart symbol (or another supportive message) to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook using #HEREforRMHC.
The work of the Greater High Point Food Alliance, spearheaded by the Rev. Carl Vierling, was highlighted in a recent article on Giving Compass' website.
In the last four years — through collaboration with the city of High Point, High Point University’s AmeriCorps VISTA program, Guilford County Schools, neighborhood associations, the Hayden-Harman Foundation, and others — the city has established more than 30 community gardens for food insecure residents.
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point, the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation, the High Point Public Library and A Simple Gesture, headquartered in Greensboro, were recognized for their efforts as well.
To read the article, visit https://givingcompass.org/article/funders-leverage-local-relationships-to-fight-food-insecurity/.
To learn more about the alliance, visit www.ghpfa.org.
Santa Claus is coming to Truist Point from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12, as Vann York Chevrolet and the High Point Rockers present "Santa at the Point."
Those who wish to attend must purchase tickets in advance at www.HighPointRockers.com via a $5 donation per person. When purchasing tickets, guests will have the option to choose a spot within the 9, 10 or 11 a.m. hours. Limited space is available for each time slot and all proceeds will benefit the United Way of Greater High Point.
Masks will be required to be worn at all times.
Free parking will be available in the Rockers parking lot on Lindsay Street and guests can enter through the right field gate on Appling Way (formerly Pine Street). Concessions will also be open and Rockers merchandise will be available for purchase.
Those who bring a book to donate to the Rock'N Read program will receive a free ticket voucher to a 2021 Rockers home game. Limit one voucher per guest.
Activities
Blue Ridge Companies raised $46,005 for Toys for Tots, thanks to its Telethon for Toys drive. The goal was $30,000. The High Point-based property management, development and construction company moved its annual toy drive online this year due to COVID-19. The company held its telethon Dec. 3 on Zoom and Facebook.
Blue Ridge Companies raised more than $6,000 from more than 70 donors during its two-hour live telethon. Donors gave a total of $21,005 online, which went directly to the Greensboro Toys for Tots location. Another $25,000 came from cash and checks, including a donation made by Blue Ridge Companies’ owners, David Couch and Chris Dunbar.
According to Toys for Tots, Blue Ridge Companies, its sponsors and donors raised enough money to help approximately 1,533 children this year. Toys for Tots says each child will receive two toys, a game, a book and a couple of stocking stuffers.
As part of the telethon, people who stopped by the company’s High Point Office and made a donation got a free lunch from “Bert’s Burgers.” “Bert’s Burgers” was provided and prepared by Blue Ridge Companies’ partners at Chadwell Supply.
Blue Ridge Companies’ online donation portal is still available at blueridgecompanies.com; click on the “Donate” link on the top right of the page.
Thanks to a $6,000 commitment from First National Bank, Downtown Greensboro’s newest headquartered corporation, the 12 Days of Meals campaign has surpassed its initial goal of $36,000 to provide 250 hot meals a day to Greensboro Urban Ministry. Downtown Greensboro will continue to raise funds for the 12 Days of Meals program to provide additional days of meals to GUM throughout this holiday season.
Donations to the GoFundMe campaign provide individually boxed meals at a cost of $12 per meal and include a 20% gratuity to participating downtown restaurants. The following downtown restaurants have pledged their support to provide meals: 1618 Downtown, A Sweet Success! Bakery, Acropolis, Baked Downtown, Blue Denim, Cheesecakes by Alex, Chez Genese, Cincy's, Crafted The Art of the Taco, Deep Roots Market, Ghassan's (LeBauer Park), Heavenly Buffaloes, Liberty Oak, Los Chico's, MACHETE, Manny's Universal Café, Mellow Mushroom, Midori, Natty Greene's, Stumble Stilskins, Undercurrent and White and Wood.
To kickoff the campaign in November, the Wyndham Championship and Love Tito’s (the charitable arm of Tito’s Vodka) donated $5,000 each. Additionally, Crafted The Art of Taco donated its $1,250 meal stipend to the cause. Since then, more than 140 other individuals, foundations and corporations have contributed to the campaign.
To donate, visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/12-days-of-meals-providing-meals-to-neighbors-in-need.
The Black Suit Initiative, a leadership and community engagement program for middle and high school males, hosted its fourth annual, 24-hour food drive Dec. 4-5 at Hope Chapel. “The Locked In To Lock Out Hunger” event was developed by youth to address the issues of poverty and food insecurity. The food collected from this event — more than 5,700 items — benefitted Hope Chapel’s food pantry which serves the community at large and supports the Wiley Elementary School food pantry. In September, an Eagle Scout built a blessing box food pantry which is accessible 24 hours a day on the campus of Hope Chapel. Food collected from this drive will keep this stocked as well.
Because of the pandemic, many students asked for donations through social media and text messages.
Thirty young men and adult volunteers participated in this 24-hour event. During the past four food drives, young men have collected more than 22,000 items to serve local schools and communities.
To learn more about the Black Suit Initiative, visit www.blacksuit.org.
Grants
The city of High Point invites proposals from certified nonprofits for projects benefiting low- to moderate-income citizens. Each year, the city uses a competitive application process to make a portion of its CDBG funds available to nonprofits in the form of public services grants.
Funds must be used to conduct activities that improve the quality of life in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. Previously funded activities include academic tutoring and enrichment programs for youth; youth character and leadership development; food services; community gardens; occupational training and certification; job readiness training for ex-offenders; housing services for the homeless; adult literacy; health and fitness activities; and parenting programs. Public Service projects should be designed to provide supportive services for economically disadvantaged populations.
Organizations eligible to apply include nonprofits and churches. Faith-based organizations may not use CDBG funds to support inherently religious activities.
A workshop will be offered virtually at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 to provide information and guidance in completing the application. Visit www.highpointnc.gov/1617/CDBG-Grants for workshop information.
Jan. 8 is the submission deadline. All applications must be submitted electronically to cdadmin@highpointnc.gov. For information, call 336-883-3042.
