Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church was awarded a grant from Guilford County to provide food assistance to individuals and families directly impacted by COVID-19. The primary service area is East Greensboro with focus on residents living in or surrounding Trinity Gardens Homes, families with students attending Gillespie Elementary School, Washington Elementary School and Bluford Elementary School.
Fresh vegetables, fruit and canned goods will be provided to those experiencing insufficient food due to loss of employment, low income, elderly and the disabled. Information on healthy eating, recipes and on COVID-19 testing will also be disseminated.
Food will be given, on a first come basis to those in need, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Trinity AME Zion Church, 631 Florida St. in Greensboro. Enter the parking lot on Florida Street for pick-up.
The Greensboro Science Center will hold a virtual event, Backyard Brews & Bubbles, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25.
Each $20 ticket purchase will provide support for animal care, education programs and conservation. In addition, each ticket holder will receive a party pack that will include a souvenir sampling glass, snacks, GSC swag and a Zoom event invitation.
During the event, participants will meet brewers from Foothills Brewing, Four Saints Brewing Company and Little Brother Brewing. Each attending brewery will provide information about a featured beer which attendees are invited to purchase separately prior to the event. Participants will also receive virtual behind-the-scenes access to GSC exhibits, up-close animal experiences and opportunities to play party games.
To purchase tickets, visit www.greensboroscience.org/conservation/brews-and-bubbles/.
The Horse Education Rescue Organization is inviting the public to create and submit artwork that can be included in a charity auction this December. Proceeds from the auction will go to help support and sustain HERO’s mission, which is to rescue, rehabilitate and find good homes for all kinds of equines.
Artists must incorporate one or more horseshoes into their artwork.
All artwork must be submitted to Northwood Stables in Winston-Salem by Nov. 30; the auction will be held Dec. 14, rain or shine.
For information, visit www.heroequinerescue.org.
Three Rivers Land Trust has announced announce the conservation of a 200-acre property located in Montgomery County in partnership with the North Carolina Clean Water Management Trust Fund. The landowners worked with TRLT to place the parcel under a permanent conservation easement in August of 2020. This conservation easement protects the property permanently from subdivision and development, ensures that the hardwood forest buffer remains intact and the uplands remain as a working longleaf pine forest.
The conserved property is located along Drowning Creek. The area presents an unusual combination of Piedmont and Coastal Plain ecology.
Secretary of N.C. Department of Information Technology and State Chief Information Officer Tracy S. Doaks is urging the public to participate in the new North Carolina Broadband Survey, launched Monday, Aug. 24, by the NCDIT’s Broadband Infrastructure Office.
The five-minute survey was created in collaboration with the Friday Institute at N.C. State. The survey can be taken online for users with internet access and by phone for users without service, and will be available in both English and Spanish.
Information gathered using the survey will be used to provide context to the state’s broadband picture, guiding funding opportunities through North Carolina’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program, informing research and policy recommendations, and supporting strategic targeting of additional funding channels.
This project is an extension of NCDIT’s Speed Reporting Tool, which allowed people to report whether they have internet access at their home or business and determine the speeds received at their address.
To access the online survey, visit ncbroadband.gov/survey. Residents without internet service, but with phones capable of text messaging, can text “internet” to 919-750-0553. Standard text messaging rates will apply.
Residents with land lines or cell phones that do not have texting capability, may call 919-750-0553. The interactive voice response system will guide them through a series of short questions to obtain their address and register it in the database as having no internet capability.
After Gateway, a day program and family support service for severely disabled adults in Greensboro, is the recipient of the ADI Foundation’s first community grant.
After Gateway will use the $25,000 grant for social distancing supplies and equipment as well as iPads for participants and security items. Security items include door cameras and upgraded doors with improved locks.
After Analog Devices engineers visited After Gateway in 2019 and researched communication deficits, ADI invented a communication device for the After Gateway participants to use with staff and other participants.
For information about Analog Devices, visit www.analog.com.
National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $84 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020. Included in this announcement is an Art Works award of $10,000 to Dance Project for the 30th anniversary celebration of the NC Dance Festival. This is one of 1,015 grants nationwide that the agency has approved in this category.
The festival will kick off its 30th anniversary season in the fall of 2020 and activities will extend through the fall of 2021. Season details and special guest artists will be announced this summer. For information, visit danceproject.org
The NC Early Education Coalition has awarded Think Babies NC Community Partner micro-grants to Alamance Partnership for Children, Randolph Partnership for Children and Rockingham Partnership for Children.
The grants will be used to support community advocacy efforts focused on infants, toddlers, their families and their educators. This funding is provided by the coalition, with support from the national Zero to Three Think Babies campaign.
For information, visit www.ncearlyeducationcoalition.org/think-babies-nc.
Duke Energy Foundation awarded a $200,000 grant to myFutureNC in support of its education and workforce initiatives in North Carolina. In the last five years, the foundation has invested more than $19 million in education and workforce initiatives in North Carolina.
On Feb. 20, 2019, myFutureNC unveiled its goal and bold vision for the future of education in the state – that by 2030, 2 million North Carolinians ages 25 to 44 have a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree.
The NC Local News Lab at the North Carolina Community Foundation made a grant of $100,000 to the NC Local News Workshop at Elon to foster connections, support organizations and promote equitable, inclusive and accessible service of communities. Their programming will support organizations that inform communities across the state.
