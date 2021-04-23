Helping Hands

The truck is selling healthy and affordable foods such as fruits, vegetables and herbs from local food distributors and Growing High Point’s urban gardening program, as well as basic items like pasta, flour and personal hygiene products to low-income residents. The mobile grocery store will run six days a week and make up to 12 stops in predetermined neighborhoods.

The food truck is called “Growdega,” a play on the Spanish word “bodega,” which translates to “storeroom.” For information, 336-848-1516 or visit growinghighpoint.org.

Grants

Burlington Animal Services has received a $40,000 grant from Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation.

The city of Burlington’s Animal Services operates and manages all animal shelter functions for Alamance County. For information, visit www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.

* * * *

YWCA High Point, with funding from the Foundation For a Healthy High Point and Hayden Harman Foundation, will begin a six-month pilot program to increase the number of vaccinations and education among individuals who are hesitant and lack access to transportation, and residents who reside in the 27260 and 27262 ZIP codes.