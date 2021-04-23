Helping Hands

Activities
Blue Ridge Companies’ diversity, equality and inclusion program collected 7,523 pairs of socks to donate to local homeless shelters. It was part of the program’s first quarterly philanthropic effort, the “Warm their Soles” campaign.
* * * *
The Pregnancy Network raised $148,540 during its Walk for Life event on April 17. The money will provide 123 women with the network’s free services.
Executive Director Judy Roderick noted, “We were thrilled to have over 500 participants join us both in-person and virtually. This included an incredible team of 65 volunteers who helped to make this event a success.”
The network will host a golf tournament fundraiser May 10 at Bermuda Run Golf Course East. For information, call 336-274-4881 or visit https://thepregnancynetwork.org/golf/.
* * * *
Mickey’s Fleet Services Center in Thomasville recently converted a 20-year-old book mobile into a mobile neighborhood grocery store.
The job was commissioned by Growing High Point, an organization that transforms under-resourced neighborhoods by providing economic opportunity through community engagement, empowerment and entrepreneurship. The book mobile was donated by the High Point Library after it was taken out of service.
The truck is selling healthy and affordable foods such as fruits, vegetables and herbs from local food distributors and Growing High Point’s urban gardening program, as well as basic items like pasta, flour and personal hygiene products to low-income residents. The mobile grocery store will run six days a week and make up to 12 stops in predetermined neighborhoods.
The food truck is called “Growdega,” a play on the Spanish word “bodega,” which translates to “storeroom.” For information, 336-848-1516 or visit growinghighpoint.org.
Grants
Burlington Animal Services has received a $40,000 grant from Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation.
The city of Burlington’s Animal Services operates and manages all animal shelter functions for Alamance County. For information, visit www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.
* * * *
YWCA High Point, with funding from the Foundation For a Healthy High Point and Hayden Harman Foundation, will begin a six-month pilot program to increase the number of vaccinations and education among individuals who are hesitant and lack access to transportation, and residents who reside in the 27260 and 27262 ZIP codes.
To carry out the work, YWCA High Point will hire three individuals as community connectors trained by the Guilford County Health Department.
For information, contact Heidi Majors at hmajors@ywcahp.com or 336-882-4126.
