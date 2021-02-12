Helping Hands

For information, contact Joshua Spinks at jlspinks06@gmail.com.

Also, the church offers virtual services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook and YouTube. It also offers virtual services at 11 a.m. Sundays at www.bethelamegsb.org.

* * * *

Family Service of the Piedmont launched an inaugural campaign in November to raise funds to help children and families in Greensboro have access to programs and resources to help them overcome domestic violence, deal with child abuse, improve their mental health and gain financial stability — all issues that have worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds from the campaign which runs through June 30 will go directly to programs that help clients.

To make a donation, visit www.fspcares.org/donate/.

* * * *

Keep High Point Beautiful and the High Point Urban Forestry Committee have launched a Community Cultivation Campaign to collect donations to replace damaged and diseased trees and restore the landscaping along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.