Helping Hands

Activities
Culp partnered with Real Kitchen & Market, a local High Point caterer, to deliver boxed lunches and gifts to three area hospitals. In total, 145 boxed lunches and wristlet bags made from Culp fabric were delivered to the Cone Health COVID-19 Green Valley campus, the medical intensive care unit at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem and the intensive care unit at Baptist Health High Point Medical Center. The effort was spearheaded by Teresa Huffman, senior vice president of human resources for Culp, and the mother of an intensive care unit nurse.
Lisa Wheatley is the president and owner of Real Kitchen & Market.
Announcements
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum is screening its recent virtual gala from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays in February in the museum's auditorium.
The effort seeks to accommodate supporters who may have wished to attend the gala but did not have access to the appropriate technology.
To reserve a free ticket, call 336-274-9199 or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
* * * *
The young people department of Bethel AME Church in Greensboro is hosting a book drive for preschool through 12th grades. New and gently used books can be dropped off in front of the church office at 200 Regan St. All books collected will be donated within the community during March.
For information, contact Joshua Spinks at jlspinks06@gmail.com.
Also, the church offers virtual services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook and YouTube. It also offers virtual services at 11 a.m. Sundays at www.bethelamegsb.org.
* * * *
Family Service of the Piedmont launched an inaugural campaign in November to raise funds to help children and families in Greensboro have access to programs and resources to help them overcome domestic violence, deal with child abuse, improve their mental health and gain financial stability — all issues that have worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proceeds from the campaign which runs through June 30 will go directly to programs that help clients.
To make a donation, visit www.fspcares.org/donate/.
* * * *
Keep High Point Beautiful and the High Point Urban Forestry Committee have launched a Community Cultivation Campaign to collect donations to replace damaged and diseased trees and restore the landscaping along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Many people may not realize the need for this project because the loss of trees and decline of the landscape has happened slowly. A committee was formed within Keep High Point Beautiful, led by Andy Piper and Rebecca Coplin, in conjunction with the work of the High Point Urban Forestry Committee to address the issue.
Donations will be accepted until March 19, via mail to: The city of High Point, Attn: Customer Service, P.O. Box 230, High Point, NC 27261.
Donors can also drop checks off at the Customer Service Center on the second floor of City Hall at 211 S. Hamilton St. in High Point.
Donors are asked to provide the supplemental donor form available online with their gift.
For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/ccc or call 336-883-3520.
* * * *
The Cooperative Extension Service at N.C. A&T wants to share the agriculture community’s harvest with those in need. Donate food and be a part of a statewide N.C. Cooperative Extension campaign that feeds the hungry and celebrates small farmers.
Donations may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays through Feb. 26 at 1003 S. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro. Donations will be provided to the Randolph County CUOC food pantry.
For information, call 336-318-6000.
* * * *
Downtown Greenway is accepting used adult and children's bikes to donate to those in need in the community. To donate, contact Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
In a newsletter, the nonprofit recently recognized the following "behind-the-scenes volunteers who repaired and transported bikes, donated bikes, parts and funds so that almost 200 bikes could be donated to kids in need in our community in 2020": Michael Amend, Dale Brown, David Hampsten, Sheldon Herman, Nicole Lindahl, Crispin Schamp, Maurice Schwartz, Todd Smith, Glen Trent, Gary Upham, Merritt White, Crumley Roberts and Greensboro Parks & Recreation.
The newsletter also thanked the residents who donated the bikes.
