Helping Hands

Activities
Santa Claus recently visited the Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro. The house and the Greensboro NAACP sponsored his appearance.
Children were invited to meet with Santa and then select gifts donated by Best Buy, Alamance Crossing.
The gifts were organized by Katina Amadi and her An Attitude of Gratitude team. Amadi founded the group in 2010 and since then the organization has provided educational supplies to children at Title I schools in Guilford and Alamance counties. Additionally, the group helps women in area shelters, rehabilitation centers and nursing homes.
* * * *
The eighth annual AmeriCarna LIVE virtual car show raised $125,000 for IGNITE, the Autism Society of North Carolina’s community centers for young adults with high-functioning autism or Asperger’s syndrome.
In past years, thousands of car enthusiasts have attended the AmeriCarna LIVE car show in Davidson to see celebrity cars as well as classic, custom and collector cars. This year, car lovers from around the world submitted photos of their special ride. Prizes were awarded for several car classifications and judged by the event’s sponsors and Ray Evernham, NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and team owner and founder of IGNITE.
IGNITE, which was founded with support from the Evernham Family-Racing for a Reason Foundation, offers activities, skills training and educational workshops that foster social, financial, educational and employment independence for its members. Locations include Davidson, Raleigh and Greensboro.
For more information on IGNITE, visit www.autismsociety-nc.org/ignite/.
* * * *
Academy Sports + Outdoors recently teamed up with the Greensboro Swarm to donate $5,000 worth of new sports and outdoors equipment to the YMCA of Greensboro and the Salvation Army – Boys & Girls Club of Greensboro. In addition to the sports and outdoors products, Academy Sports + Outdoors also donated a $1,250 gift card to each organization to shop for new gear when needed.
Announcements
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point has been awarded a $100,000 grant to provide temporary remote learning support for working families in the community. This grant was made possible by HB 1105, Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0. The law, in part, allocated $19.85 million for community-based organizations across the state to apply for grants for federal COVID-relief funding. Together these organizations will serve about 14,000 students in North Carolina.
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point provides a remote-learning site serving up to 100 children who need a safe place to participate in remote learning while schools are closed to in-person instruction during Plan B.
* * * *
In 2020, the Jewish Educational Loan Fund provided 394 interest-free loans to Jewish college, graduate and vocational students. This jump in loans came from an increase of 66% more applications over the previous year.
JELF serves students in the five-state region of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia (excluding metro D.C.) as they pursue their higher education. In Greensboro, JELF helped 15 local students with $45,944 in financial aid.
Undergraduate, graduate and vocational school students are eligible to apply for loans. The application is open March 1-April 30 for the full academic year and Sept. 1-30 for spring and/or summer semester(s) only. Sign up at jelf.org/app to get a reminder or visit JELF.org/donate to learn more or make a contribution.
Grants
The board of directors of the North Carolina Community Foundation recently announced a gift of $3 million from the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation for the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund.
The $3 million grant is comprised of two pieces — a $2 million general purpose grant which will help NCCF provide assistance to community nonprofits and a $1 million challenge grant which will help NCCF raise the additional capital needed to meet the goals of the fund.
For more information on the foundation and the fund, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
* * * *
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is accepting grant applications for its youth philanthropy program through Feb. 4. Applicants should be between the ages of 10 and 25.
Grants for youth-led projects will be considered for a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $3,000 and the projects must have a positive impact on elementary to high school youth in Guilford County. This year, the teen grantmaking council will give preference to applications focusing on mental health, discrimination and food insecurity.
For information, visit cfgg.org.
