Helping Hands

IGNITE, which was founded with support from the Evernham Family-Racing for a Reason Foundation, offers activities, skills training and educational workshops that foster social, financial, educational and employment independence for its members. Locations include Davidson, Raleigh and Greensboro.

For more information on IGNITE, visit www.autismsociety-nc.org/ignite/.

* * * *

Academy Sports + Outdoors recently teamed up with the Greensboro Swarm to donate $5,000 worth of new sports and outdoors equipment to the YMCA of Greensboro and the Salvation Army – Boys & Girls Club of Greensboro. In addition to the sports and outdoors products, Academy Sports + Outdoors also donated a $1,250 gift card to each organization to shop for new gear when needed.

Announcements

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point has been awarded a $100,000 grant to provide temporary remote learning support for working families in the community. This grant was made possible by HB 1105, Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0. The law, in part, allocated $19.85 million for community-based organizations across the state to apply for grants for federal COVID-relief funding. Together these organizations will serve about 14,000 students in North Carolina.