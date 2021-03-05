Helping Hands

Announcements

The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is now accepting nominations through March 12 for its annual Outstanding Employer of the Year and Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award. Nominations may be submitted at www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee . Winners will be honored at the virtual Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards event April 8.

The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community. The Outstanding Employer of the Year award honors an employer with an exceptional record of hiring or facilitating employment for people with disabilities. The award was given to Chez Genese is 2020. The Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award recognizes an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to creating a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities. The award was given to Leslie Richardson, Greensboro Parks and Recreation inclusion specialist, in 2020.