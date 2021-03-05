Helping Hands

Activities
As part of the Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center Advisory Board, Marc Ashley, president and chief operating officer of Market America — SHOP.COM, was asked to donate 15 gift baskets to support the center’s raffle for Heart Health Month.
Ashley also presented health care kits for the 500 frontline workers at the center.
Preston Hammock, president of Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital; Dr. Traci Turner (cardiologist); and other frontline workers were the first ones to receive their health care kits.
Ashley invited local media to hear from Hammock, who talked about how Cone Health facilities have encouraged people in the community to seek care during the pandemic. Turner also shared key warning signs related to possible heart health concerns.
For information about heart health, visit www.conehealth.com/services/heart-vascular-care/prevention.
* * * *
High Point University Dining won first place in a step challenge that was created by Harvest Table’s leadership. In December, HPU Dining employees participated in the “Harvest Table on the Move” challenge, which encouraged them to move more during the month and log their steps weekly. The employees earned first place with 5,558,941 steps. As the winner, Harvest Table donated $1,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina on behalf of HPU.
Announcements
The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is now accepting nominations through March 12 for its annual Outstanding Employer of the Year and Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award. Nominations may be submitted at www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee. Winners will be honored at the virtual Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards event April 8.
The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community. The Outstanding Employer of the Year award honors an employer with an exceptional record of hiring or facilitating employment for people with disabilities. The award was given to Chez Genese is 2020. The Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award recognizes an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to creating a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities. The award was given to Leslie Richardson, Greensboro Parks and Recreation inclusion specialist, in 2020.
For information, email GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov.
* * * *
Blue Ridge Companies’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program has launched its first ever “Warm Their Soles” campaign and is asking people to donate new socks suitable for all ages and genders. The campaign runs through March 31.
The socks will be donated to homeless shelters in the community.
Drop off socks at 826 Samet Drive, Suite 105 in High Point.
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point. For information, call 336-889-1500.
* * * *
Sweet Charity Productions virtually presented “Steel Magnolias” on Feb. 27 to benefit the Kellin Foundation.
Admission was free, but donations were accepted to benefit the foundation.
The Southern classic film raised more than $2,000 in donations.
The foundation’s mission is to build resilient children, families and adults through behavioral health services, victim advocacy and community outreach.
Grants
Women to Women, a permanent grantmaking endowment at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, has opened its 2021 grant cycle.
W2W targets and funds programs that address complex and overlapping issues in the areas of hunger, health, housing and education and workforce. Through its grant allocation process, W2W partners with organizations that provide women and girls a path to meet their potential.
The application deadline is March 31. For information, visit womentowomengreensboro.org/grant-information.
Last year, W2W awarded $150,000 to the Guilford County Emergency Virus Relief Fund, recognizing that local nonprofits on the front lines needed capital to address the most pressing necessities of women and their families.
Founded in 2007, W2W has donated more than $1 million to more than 40 programs. It has more than 2,000 donors in the community with a total endowment of $4.587 million.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.