Helping Hands

The cornerstone of the effort is a public service announcement at www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuvHh4mE75E that features the moment a victim breaks their silence, in which they remove a piece of tape with the words “I’m Fine” from over their mouth, bringing clarity that they are experiencing abuse and that they need help.

Because of the pandemic, Family Service has seen an increase in tensions in homes, lethality from domestic violence and child and substance abuse cases. The agency is seeing people who are experiencing situations that are more complex, intense and at higher risk.

One in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With many isolating at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, many victims of domestic violence are trapped with their abusers. Social isolation and economic struggle has added to stress and financial strain, negatively impacting survivors and creating situations where their safety is further compromised.

