Helping Hands

Activities
Mental Health Greensboro raised $2,159 with its first St. Patty’s Day Split The Pot Fundraiser.
More than 600 people contributed.
Donna Rogers of Greensboro won half the pot.
Hope Fest 4 Hunger went virtual in 2021 with the premiere of “Dances for a Pandemic” on Feb. 28. This multicultural dance festival, now in its third year, benefits Greensboro Urban Ministry and A Simple Gesture. The virtual event showcased African, Cambodian, Hindu, Irish, Latin, Native American and urban dweller cultures. A total of $24,000 was raised to feed the hungry in Guilford County.
To see the show, visit www.hopefest4hunger.org.
Announcements
Family Service of the Piedmont has launched a new sexual assault and domestic violence awareness campaign, Fine, Not Fine, encouraging victims of abuse to seek help. The effort is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting surge in domestic violence in Guilford County.
The campaign, which includes billboards, bus advertising, social media (#FineNotFine) and TV and radio public service announcements, was created for Family Service by Pace Communications. The campaign aims to prompt victims of abuse to take action. It focuses on victims who use coping mechanisms such as “I’m fine” to shield feelings of shame, loneliness and fear.
The cornerstone of the effort is a public service announcement at www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuvHh4mE75E that features the moment a victim breaks their silence, in which they remove a piece of tape with the words “I’m Fine” from over their mouth, bringing clarity that they are experiencing abuse and that they need help.
Because of the pandemic, Family Service has seen an increase in tensions in homes, lethality from domestic violence and child and substance abuse cases. The agency is seeing people who are experiencing situations that are more complex, intense and at higher risk.
One in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With many isolating at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, many victims of domestic violence are trapped with their abusers. Social isolation and economic struggle has added to stress and financial strain, negatively impacting survivors and creating situations where their safety is further compromised.
Grants
The Bobby Labonte Foundation has extended the deadline for 2021 grant applications to midnight April 13. Nonprofits that empower parents and families to build strong foundations for children’s future success in Davidson, Randolph, Guilford and Forsyth counties are encouraged to apply.
Grants will be funded by proceeds from the 2021 Labonte Roubaix, set to be held Aug. 21 at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.
Charities can apply at bobbylabontefoundation.org/benefit or call 336-448-3594 to request an application via email.
