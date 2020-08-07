Announcements
Shiloh Baptist Church, at 1210 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro, is providing food assistance to individuals directly impacted by COVID-19 in the following communities: Hampton Homes, J.T. Hairston Memorial Homes, Ray Warren, Smith Homes and Warnersville. Food assistance is also available to anyone who is referred by a local charitable organization.
The food is for anyone who is experiencing food shortages due to job loss, low income or disability.
To reserve a food box of farm fresh vegetables/produce, other food items and health and nutrition information, call 336-272-1166. Enrollment is limited.
Goodwill Industries of Central N.C. collected 1,382 pounds of non-perishable food in June.
This announcement comes during a time when many families in the region struggle with economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many people who live far away from local food banks might not be aware that they can take their food donations to our stores,” says Celeste MacMurdo, executive vice president of operations at Triad Goodwill. “This service makes it convenient for individuals who would like to do something good for their community.”
Triad Goodwill collects non-perishable food items at its 23 donation centers in Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham and Caswell counties.
The food donations the retailer collected in June were sent to Greensboro Urban Ministry as part of #GoodwillGivesBack, an initiative to build up other locally operated nonprofits through strategic partnerships and giving.
Donors should separate food donations from other donations.
For a list of donation center locations, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/donate/donation-center/.
Grants
The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation has awarded $50,000 to the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.
By executive order, Gov. Roy Cooper established the task force in June 2020 to recommend solutions to stop discriminatory law enforcement and criminal justice practices and hold public safety officers accountable.
The task force is co-chaired by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls. The task force consists of a diverse group of stakeholders and is soliciting public input to deliver recommendations by Dec. 1.
Funding from ZSR for this task force will support convening costs, facilitator costs and content experts in the areas of criminal justice reform and racial equity.
