Helping Hands

To celebrate Veterans Day and honor its associates who are military veterans, Culp displays large banners with the wording, "CULPVETS, Thank you for your service" at the company’s locations. Additionally, associates who have served in the U.S. military are honored by being featured on an exclusive, all-day television loop playing throughout the company’s U.S. facilities.
Culp has associates from all over the world and offers on-site ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes. After completing 30 weeks of coursework, this year’s graduating class includes speakers of Nepali, Spanish, Vietnamese, French, Montagnard and Arabic.
BackPack Beginnings is looking for new or gently used stuffed animals for its comfort backpacks. These are given to children who have suffered trauma in the Triad.
Residents may drop off donations at Fleet Feet locations, 3731 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro or 2762 N.C. 68 North in High Point.
Fleet Feet will give donors a 10% discount on any regularly-priced merchandise for bringing in a stuffed animal for the drive.
For information, call 336-288-7071 or 336-858-5580.
The Enrichment Fund for Guilford County Schools has partnered with the Greensboro Science Center to offer some GCS third graders an outside of class experience while field trips are on hold. Third graders at Irving Park Elementary School, Cone Elementary School and Bluford-Peeler STEAM Academy will receive a voucher to visit the GSC along with two other family members with their first quarter report cards. More than 200 GCS families will have access to this opportunity through Dec. 11.
Additionally, the fund is accepting applications for teacher mini-grants through Dec. 11. This year the board will give special consideration to mini-grant applications which give students opportunities to work on projects away from a screen at school or at home. Teachers may also apply for funds to cover shipping materials to students’ homes or boxes/bags for pickup at school.
For information, visit www.enrichmentfund.org.
