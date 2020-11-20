Helping Hands

Activities

To celebrate Veterans Day and honor its associates who are military veterans, Culp displays large banners with the wording, "CULPVETS, Thank you for your service" at the company’s locations. Additionally, associates who have served in the U.S. military are honored by being featured on an exclusive, all-day television loop playing throughout the company’s U.S. facilities.

Culp has associates from all over the world and offers on-site ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes. After completing 30 weeks of coursework, this year’s graduating class includes speakers of Nepali, Spanish, Vietnamese, French, Montagnard and Arabic.

Announcements

BackPack Beginnings is looking for new or gently used stuffed animals for its comfort backpacks. These are given to children who have suffered trauma in the Triad.

Residents may drop off donations at Fleet Feet locations, 3731 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro or 2762 N.C. 68 North in High Point.

Fleet Feet will give donors a 10% discount on any regularly-priced merchandise for bringing in a stuffed animal for the drive.