High Point announces payment plans for those who are behind paying their water and electric bills
High Point announces payment plans for those who are behind paying their water and electric bills

The City of High Point has created payment plans for all customers who have fallen behind in paying any City of High Point water and electric bills with a due date between March 1, 2020, through July 31, 2020. 

The first of six installments is due by Monday, Sept. 21. These installments are due on the 21st from September through February. To avoid disconnection of services and being charged a field trip fee of $25, customers must be current with their CPP along with their current bill. 

Customers needing financial assistance can reach out to the following organizations:

  • Guilford County Department of Social Service, 336-641-3000
  • Helping Hands Ministry, 336-886-7696
  • Open Door Ministry, 336-885-0191
  • West End Ministries, 336-884-1105
  • Salvation Army of High Point, 336-881-5400

Customers who need to discuss their account balance should call 336-883-3111.

