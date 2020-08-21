The High Point Housing Authority will recognize the recipients of the 2020 Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Awards during a private induction ceremony at noon Sept. 16 at Astor Dowdy Towers in High Point.
Additionally, the Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship recipient will be announced at the event.
The 2020 Pillars of Fame Award recipients are Michelle Morrison of High Point and Brian Edwards of Fort Myers, Fla.
Morrison is the daughter of Vivian Morrison and resided in Scattered Site Homes from 1981-1994 and from 2003-2017. Morrison graduated from UNCG with a bachelor’s degree in social work and from Strayer University with a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in public administration.
Edwards is the son of Almetta Edwards Jackson and resided in Daniel Brooks Homes from 1976-1988. Edwards studied business at Southwest Minnesota State and is a UNC-Charlotte graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business management and a minor in sports management. He is the owner and operator of Edwards, Inc.
The 2020 Rising Star Award recipient is Nawaira Khan, daughter of Naila Habib and a senior at the Middle College at GTCC-High Point. Khan has served as a volunteer student teacher, chemistry and math tutor, Junior Friend of the High Point Public Library, and more. She has received many honors and awards and is a member of the National Honor Society.
To participate in the ceremony, visit www.hpha.net and click on the Facebook icon.
