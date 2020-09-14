The High Point Museum's Historical Park will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, with new guidelines in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.
Group tours and restrooms are not available. Masks are not required outdoors. Visitors are expected to maintain a distance of at least six feet between other visitors outside their household. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.
Historical Park only hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 19-Oct. 10.
Two virtual programs are planned. Ask the Curator will be offered from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 on Facebook Live. The museum's curators, Marian Inabinett (collections) and Sara Blanchett (education) along with Museum Director Edith Brady will answer questions about the High Point Museum artifacts and programs.
The museum is reopening in phases.
For information, call 336-883-3022.
