High Point Public Library hosting sign language story time

Kathy MacMillan will lead a sign language story time at 11 a.m. Aug. 16 at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. It will be in the library story room and is open to all ages.

MacMillan is a writer, nationally certified American Sign Language interpreter, librarian and signing storyteller. She writes picture books, children’s nonfiction and middle-grade and young adult fiction. She has also published eight resource books for educators, librarians and parents.

Research shows that signing with all children stimulates language development, eases communication, supports early literacy and defuses frustration for parents and children alike.

In keeping with the summer reading program theme at the High Point Public Library, “Oceans of Possibilities,” the sign language story time is titled “Signs Under the Sea.”

This event is free and open to the public.