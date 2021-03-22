High Point Public Library to host Brain Injury 101, a virtual event, on March 23

As a part of Brain Injury Awareness Month, the High Point Public Library is hosting Brain Injury 101, an awareness and prevention virtual program to help educate the community about brain injury through Zoom, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. This free program will be provided by the Brain Injury Association of NC.

CDC defines a traumatic brain injury as a disruption in the normal function of the brain that can be caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head or penetrating head injury. Everyone is at risk for a TBI, especially children and older adults.

More than 1.5 million Americans sustain a Traumatic Brain Injury each year, and more than 5 million Americans live with long-term disabilities as a result of brain injury.

To attend, contact Maxine Days for access to the Zoom link at maxine.days@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3646.