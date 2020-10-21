 Skip to main content
High Point Transit gives away masks and voter information on Oct. 22
High Point Transit gives away masks and voter information on Oct. 22

Masks
Karolina Grabowska, Provided

High Point Transit will be giving away reusable masks, hand sanitizer and information on using public transit to get to early voting and election day poll sites at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the terminal at 201 W. Broad Ave.

The masks were provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.

Passengers are required to wear a mask or facial covering that covers both the passengers’ nose and mouth and practice social distancing. HPTS remains fare-free.

For more information, call 336-883-3062 or visit www.highpointnc.gov.

