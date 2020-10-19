HPU to Host Communication and Life Skills Summit with Global Leaders

High Point University will host the Communication and Life Skills Summit today, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23.

The week will feature virtual engagement with several industry leaders who serve in residence at HPU, including Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team and HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; Byron Pitts, co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” and HPU’s Journalist in Residence; Bob Ryan, retired sports columnist for The Boston Globe and HPU’s Sports Reporter in Residence; and Scott McKain, best-selling author, consultant and HPU’s Corporate Educator in Residence.

The week will conclude with a presentation by HPU President Nido Qubein, “Preparing for the World as It’s Going to Be: A Road Map for Professional Success and Personal Significance.”