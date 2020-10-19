HPU to Host Communication and Life Skills Summit with Global Leaders

High Point University will host the Communication and Life Skills Summit today, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23.
The week will feature virtual engagement with several industry leaders who serve in residence at HPU, including Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team and HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; Byron Pitts, co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” and HPU’s Journalist in Residence; Bob Ryan, retired sports columnist for The Boston Globe and HPU’s Sports Reporter in Residence; and Scott McKain, best-selling author, consultant and HPU’s Corporate Educator in Residence.
The week will conclude with a presentation by HPU President Nido Qubein, “Preparing for the World as It’s Going to Be: A Road Map for Professional Success and Personal Significance.”
Numerous offices on campus will also host physically distanced, professional development events to engage students throughout the week, including the Office of Career and Professional Development and the Office of Global Education. Students will have the opportunity to participate in “Connecting on the Innovation Corridor: A Life Skills Fair” that offers resume preparation, LinkedIn photo opportunities and more, as well as a drone obstacle course, a global life skills dining experience in 1924 Prime, an esports demo and student panels that focus on HPU’s graduate degree opportunities.
An overview of headlining events is provided below. Additional events, times and locations may change or be added to allow for maximum physical distancing.
Monday, Oct. 19
3 to 4 p.m. – Drone obstacle course on Roberts Hall Lawn
Tuesday, Oct. 20
11 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. – ABC News’ “Nightline” Anchor Byron Pitts presents, "Real-World Journalism and How to Connect with Your Audience"
1:45 to 2:30 p.m. – Author and Business Consultant Scott McKain presents, "Becoming Distinctive"
3:30 to 5:10 p.m. – Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph presents, "The Power of the Proper Introduction"
Wednesday, Oct. 21
11 a.m. to noon – Drone obstacle course on Roberts Hall Lawn
2 to 3:10 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall presents, "Building Your Professional Values"
4:30 to 7:30 p.m. – The Office of Global Education presents, "Global Life Skills Dinner in 1924 Prime"
Thursday, Oct. 22
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Television producer for iCarly, Victoria, Drake and Josh Bruce Rand presents, "Producing Success in a Competitive Marketplace"
5:30 p.m. – Esports demo
Friday, Oct. 23
9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – HPU President Nido Qubein presents, "Preparing for the World as It’s Going to Be: A Road Map for Professional Success and Personal Significance"
2 to 4 p.m. – Connecting on the Innovation Corridor: Life Skills Fair
Pending date and time:
Thursday, Oct. 22
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. – Former Boston Globe Sports Columnist Bob Ryan presents, "Becoming an Industry Standout"
