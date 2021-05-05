 Skip to main content
Human Rights Commission hosts monthly meeting online May 6
Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom. The meeting ID is 945 1552 7011 and the passcode is 791229. To join the meeting by phone, call 929-205-6099.

Human Rights promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability or familial status. For more information, call 336-373-2038.

