Human Rights Commission hosts monthly meeting online Thursday, Feb. 4

Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99524971168?pwd=RmZjWWw1WHlLS0xBeWsxWndla0Irdz09#success.
The meeting ID is 995 2497 1168 and the passcode is 551760. To join the meeting by phone, call 929-205-6099.
Human rights promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability or familial status.
For information, call 336-373-2038.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.