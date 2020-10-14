'I know I can lead': One of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation may be this Guilford student

Selby, whose female role model is Scout Finch from "To Kill A Mockingbird," her favorite book because the character stands her ground, was one of the the first in the area and possibly the state to propose her Eagle project in June and complete it by August, earning all the required merit badges. Selby has earned 32 merit badges — 11 more than required.

Selby decided on creating a place to rest along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. She found a naturally picturesque spot where the sun hits a pond and she recruited family and friends to help clear the area and later trudge through the mud with large pieces of lumber to construct a nature viewing area. While the Mountains-to-Sea Trail is more established in some spots, they used an access through the woods from a nearby neighborhood.

As the country slowed because of the coronavirus, Selby kept working and the crew, including Alex and Caroline, wore masks while they labored. It would be a quarter-mile trek to the site from a path they made, with the footprint of deer along the way.

Along with creating the deck out of lumber, they also had to dig holes and pour concrete to shore up the foundation.

