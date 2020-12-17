Ideals, Struggles, Faiths and Music: Spring Explorations in Lifelong Learning

Three courses are designed to spark imagination and creativity. “Fairy Tales: From the Grimms to Disney and Beyond”, presented by Molly Knight, assistant teaching professor of German, will ponder the murky origins of classic fairy tales, from hearthside oral traditions to the printed page. Participants will dive into the story of the Grimm brothers themselves, as well as their most important sources.

If you’ve ever wondered what North Carolina sounds like, Kate Storhoff will guide you on an adventure to find out. “Carolina in my Mind: Music of North Carolina” features the music of the Old North State. From the iconic guitar-picking of the Piedmont blues to the funky grooves of the Kinston musicians who helped shape James Brown’s sound, participants will discuss this music in the context of race, gender and other social issues. Participants will explore how North Carolina has shaped the sound of several of the most iconic musicians of the twentieth century, including Etta Baker, John Coltrane, Earl Scruggs, Nina Simone, James Taylor, and Link Wray, and discover how their legacy lives on in the music of contemporary artists from Rhiannon Giddens to Mandolin Orange.