Ideals, Struggles, Faiths and Music: Spring Explorations in Lifelong Learning

Wake Forest University’s office of continuing studies announces Lifelong Learning courses for the spring term beginning in January 2021. These non-credit personal enrichment courses provide the opportunity for participants to learn from and interact with Wake Forest University’s world-renowned faculty. Offered online via Zoom at various times of the day and evening, courses are six weeks in length meeting once a week for 90 minutes.
Lifelong learning courses often take us around the world. “Rediscovering the Second World War” will focus on the largest, costliest, and most globally expansive struggle in human history. It was a war which touched all the continents of the world except Antarctica and which radically transformed the fortunes of belligerent and neutral countries alike. It began with decisions: those made by statesmen, soldiers, sailors and civilians. Using the role of decision making at multiple levels, Charles Thomas, part-time professor of history at Wake Forest University, will follow the broad outlines of the war and conclude with a look at the tumultuous end to the conflict and its seismic aftermath.
“The Bible and the Ancient Near East” with Professor Neal Walls, a scholar of the Hebrew Bible and related ancient Near Eastern texts, will turn attention to ancient Israel. The series will examine Israelite history (c. 1200 to 100 BCE) as it developed from tribal origins, through monarchical kingdoms, destruction and exile, to an eventual return and rebuilding of the Jewish community. The impact and influences of Egyptian, Babylonian, Persian and Hellenistic empires on the development of Jewish history and religion will be considered, as well as the relationship between biblical writings and other ancient Near Eastern religious literatures.
Three courses are designed to spark imagination and creativity. “Fairy Tales: From the Grimms to Disney and Beyond”, presented by Molly Knight, assistant teaching professor of German, will ponder the murky origins of classic fairy tales, from hearthside oral traditions to the printed page. Participants will dive into the story of the Grimm brothers themselves, as well as their most important sources.
If you’ve ever wondered what North Carolina sounds like, Kate Storhoff will guide you on an adventure to find out. “Carolina in my Mind: Music of North Carolina” features the music of the Old North State. From the iconic guitar-picking of the Piedmont blues to the funky grooves of the Kinston musicians who helped shape James Brown’s sound, participants will discuss this music in the context of race, gender and other social issues. Participants will explore how North Carolina has shaped the sound of several of the most iconic musicians of the twentieth century, including Etta Baker, John Coltrane, Earl Scruggs, Nina Simone, James Taylor, and Link Wray, and discover how their legacy lives on in the music of contemporary artists from Rhiannon Giddens to Mandolin Orange.
Rounding out this group is a look at grand properties with progressive ideals. “More Fun than a Yacht: Model Farms and Country Estates in the Early Twentieth Century” is presented by Phil Archer, Betsy Main Babcock Deputy Director at Reynolda House Museum of American Art. These properties were influenced by the tradition of Anglo-Irish country houses and American colonial plantations, with extensive pleasure grounds, landscaped parks and farming operations. As Katharine Smith Reynolds planned her country estate, she fashioned the Reynolda farming complex as an aesthetic showplace with scientifically-advanced agricultural experiment stations. Jack London and Henry Francis du Pont were also among the builders of elaborate, status-confirming farms that were entwined with larger progressive causes of updating agricultural practices and elevating rural life above the typical practices of traditional farming. This course will explore commonalities between the estates, the interrelations of their owners, and the fates of properties once planned and developed as idealized farms, fitted with palaces for pigs and condominiums for cows.
Course costs range from $160 to $175.
For additional information about dates and times of the courses or to register, visit continuingstudies.wfu.edu/lifelong-learning/current-term-course-list or contact Mimi Komos at komosmd@wfu.edu or 336-758-5232.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!