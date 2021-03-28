In the pandemic, young folks discover antiques for Zoom and nostalgia

“We’ve sold fish hooks for $10,000,” Daniel said.

Traditionally, their buyer base has been limited to museums and collectors on the coasts, but these days, they’re finding customers who are simply looking for something beautiful for their home.

“That’s the beauty of the internet,” Dori said. “People are comfortable spending $100,000 on a piece literally based on a picture.”

The couple run a physical gallery from their pre-war apartment in New York, with art shelves lining the foyer and prized pieces filling the living spaces. They still do in-person showings on occasion, but these days, most of the action happens online — which is perfect during a year of lockdowns.

“People can’t travel during the pandemic, so this appeals to their sense of wanderlust,” Dori said. “They can get something that comes from an exotic place with an interesting story without leaving their home and can talk about it when friends come over.”

Daniel hunts for new pieces while Dori reaches out to potential buyers on Instagram. They publish online art catalogs and also create videos that display the pieces from every angle to make sure buyers can get as close as possible to experiencing the art before they buy it.

To keep up with the new generation of buyers, the Rootenbergs joke that they will need to figure out TikTok for their next big campaign. In a few years, they might not be joking.