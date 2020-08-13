The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will host a virtual panel discussion and community meeting entitled, “A Postal Crisis, a New Postmaster General, and the Looming Threat to the November Election,” at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 via live Zoom conversation.
Panelists include U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12); Mark Dimondstein, national president of the American Postal Workers Union; Rev. Corine Mack, president of the Charlotte NAACP and Anne Shaw, co-president of the Piedmont Triad League of Women Voters. The program will last approximately two hours, with the panel discussion beginning at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A and brief comments from postal workers and the postal public. The closing half hour (8:30 p.m.) will include some "suggested steps to defend and preserve the public post office and our democratic right to the vote."
To register, visit www.sitinmovement.org.
For information, contact Richard Koritz at 336-272-2758 or koritzrichard@gmail.com.
