Janice Carmac: Advent calendars create a little holiday fun

When my two girls, now 16 and 18, were in elementary school, I stumbled upon some disposable Advent calendars featuring Christmas-themed chocolates at the local grocery store.

I grew up Southern Baptist and Advent wasn't really a thing, at least not that I can remember.

So I thought it would be fun to purchase two for my girls.

And they really appreciated them. Every day, the first thing they would do when they got home from school or out of bed on weekends, was visit their calendars, admire the clever shapes and savor the candies.

When the holiday was over, I would take their picture with the calendars, now all doors open.

It's one of my favorite Christmas memories and it was a little disappointing that in their teen years, they really had no interest. They realized that the chocolates' quality was rather poor and they had other things to think about.

But this has been one crazy year and I thought that since they are home everyday, they might enjoy an Advent calendar again. I looked online for luxury Advent calendars and then decided, why not buy two reusable Advent calendars that they can take with them when they move out?