Janice Carmac: Advent calendars create a little holiday fun

When my two girls, now 16 and 18, were in elementary school, I stumbled upon some disposable Advent calendars featuring Christmas-themed chocolates at the local grocery store.
I grew up Southern Baptist and Advent wasn't really a thing, at least not that I can remember.
So I thought it would be fun to purchase two for my girls.
And they really appreciated them. Every day, the first thing they would do when they got home from school or out of bed on weekends, was visit their calendars, admire the clever shapes and savor the candies.
When the holiday was over, I would take their picture with the calendars, now all doors open.
It's one of my favorite Christmas memories and it was a little disappointing that in their teen years, they really had no interest. They realized that the chocolates' quality was rather poor and they had other things to think about.
But this has been one crazy year and I thought that since they are home everyday, they might enjoy an Advent calendar again. I looked online for luxury Advent calendars and then decided, why not buy two reusable Advent calendars that they can take with them when they move out?
So I splurged a bit on these nicer Advent calendars that have drawers that can be opened and closed. They also have battery-operated lights in the background that are quite lovely both during the day and in the evening.
About half of the drawers were filled with candies such as caramels or Reese's peanut butter cups. A few days they received cash or gift cards. And then there were other days where there would be a little note telling them to look under the Christmas tree for a small gift. Some gifts were practical such as gloves or an umbrella. Other gifts were holiday themed. They received earrings on Hanukkah and "fresh sparkling snow" body wash on the first day of winter. They didn't really comprehend the meaning, but that was OK, I still had fun.
And I think they enjoyed them. Each morning I would hear the drawer open and a little sigh of joy.
Admittedly, it was a bit of hassle getting the calendars organized. In November I toyed with the idea of returning them and never telling anyone about their arrival. Little jobs like that tend to overwhelm me. I am not much of a planner. I go to the grocery store at least three times a week.
But it was so worth it and the best part of the holiday for me.
I don't know if we will do it in 2021, but I hope we are all alive and well by next December and it's an option.
