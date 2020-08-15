Well, my daughter, Zoë — known during her high school years as Brooke — is off to N.C. State for her freshman year.
On Aug. 2, on what was National Sisters Day, my husband and I helped her move into the Owen Residence Hall, central campus.
We left her younger sister at home because the university asked that no more than two people accompany her in this endeavor.
We debated bringing her sister anyway — especially as she is desperately bored - but decided against it at Zoë's urging "not to be those people."
Though it really would not have mattered.
Bored herself and recovering from a failed summer romance, Zoë signed up for one of the earliest move-in day slots.
While we could have left the house at 7 a.m. for the 8 to 11 a.m. slot, she had car keys in hand by 6:30 a.m.
She drove 75 mph the whole way, narrowly missed a flock of geese on U.S. 64, barely decelerated on a curvy exit and risked endangering my beloved Camry's frame racing over a speed bump, all in haste to get away from Asheboro, to start her new life, to do something, anything, besides just toggling between work and home.
The campus was mostly deserted.
More experienced parents had warned us to expect summer heat, crowded stairways, long lines, frayed nerves and so forth. But the morning air was cool, the few people we saw kept their distance, and by 9:30 a.m. she was moved in, and we were ready to eat some dining hall guest meals. We encouraged her to bring as little as possible and to wait a few weeks before decorating.
My husband observed that most of the students we saw were girls. Noting their tendency to procrastinate, "all the boys are waiting until Friday or Saturday to come," he joked.
After breakfast, she began to give us an impatient look; it was time for us to leave. She was ready for the grand adventure to begin.
She discovered that dorm living is just more of the same.
As she is a Type 1 diabetic, she is in a room by herself.
There's little to do besides eat with old friends and try to make new ones. Signs are posted everywhere reminding students to wear their masks, social distance and "protect the pack."
Folks keep asking me if I am doing OK, if I am coping with her absence. And, yes, I did sit in her bedroom for a while and cry. I am worried about the virus and her ability to manage her diabetes without my occasional help.
But I will be amazed if she stays on campus more than a few weeks. Only two of her classes are in-person and they are hybrid in nature.
So I am just enjoying this time alone with her sister.
And if I get to missing Zoë, I can always open all the kitchen cabinet doors, spill some flour on the floor and play "The Office" at a loud volume. Maybe I will learn how to use Snapchat, too, so I can hear those notification sounds that just so recently chirped throughout the house.
