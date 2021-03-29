JDRF CEO Aaron Kowalski speaks tonight, March 29

JDRF CEO Aaron Kowalski will share a “Mission Update” at 6 p.m. tonight, March 29, with supporters across North Carolina as the chapters prepare for their virtual galas (May 15 - Triad; May 1 - Triangle). The Triad's gala, a virtual event, will honor Susan and Martin Gilmore.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://jdrf.zoom.us/j/92582020996. Meeting ID: 925 8202 0996. Passcode: 113739.
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,92582020996#,,,,*113739# US (New York)
+13017158592,,92582020996#,,,,*113739# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 925 8202 0996
Passcode: 113739