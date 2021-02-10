 Skip to main content
JDRF to held T1Discoveries Symposium Thursday afternoon
JDRF to held T1Discoveries Symposium Thursday afternoon

T1Discoveries Symposium

JDRF will hold its first-ever T1Discoveries Symposium, a virtual event for supporters who are passionate about curing Type 1 Diabetes, on Thursday, Feb. 11.

The symposium will open at 1 p.m. and conclude at 6 p.m.

Participants may attend four breakout sessions featuring scientists, advocacy experts and executives from companies commercializing game-changing products and therapies that will have a positive impact on those living with the disease in the near future. The panelists are leaders in their field; each represents a piece of the complex research puzzle JDRF oversees.

The event will be recorded. 

See the program agenda, breakout sessions and register here: http://www.tinyurl.com/1tvc3w21.

Participants must register to receive event details and information.

For information, call 704-561-0828.

