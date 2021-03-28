Joyce Richman: Bullies come in all ages, stand up to them

“I don’t know why she gets so upset when he makes fun of her. He doesn’t mean anything by it.”

Who are you to say? What right do any of us have to determine what is funny ... at another’s expense?

Words hurt. Whether lobbed softly or slammed from a bat, they land and find their way inside our heads and our hearts. They curl up and spend the night, waking us as they awaken, asking the questions we have no answers to ... “Why did she say that?” “What did he mean?” “What should I do?” “Who heard it?” “What do they think?” and others.

If you’ve ever been taunted, disrespected, disregarded, minimized or worse, you know what it looks like, sounds like and feels like. And that experience enables you to glimpse what life is like for those who have it far worse, as many do. So stand up for yourself and stand up for those whose voice is not heard, despite their repeated calls for help, for “Look here,” for “Why must I accept what you would never allow?”

Life isn’t an equal opportunity overseer. Flood, famine and violence attacks and affects the guilty and innocent, the rich and poor, the haughty and humble. We have neither power nor ability to harness what is greater than our combined capability to eradicate.