Joyce Richman: Face your fears to create confidence in yourself and your abilities

“I’m too anxious to get any work done.” Reframe that, please.
“My kids make me late for work.” That statement definitely needs work.
“My boss hates me because I’m smarter than she is.” That thought is definitely a non-starter.
If you persist in thinking you’re the victim of circumstance, you’ll make it so. If you say it often enough, circumstance wins. Change what you say about what you fear, and you change how you face that fear. Change what you think, change what you say, change what you do and you change the outcome.
Instead of, “I’m afraid to speak at our annual meeting”, change that to, “Because I’m concerned about my presentation I’m taking steps to overcome my concerns.” And take those steps.
Instead of, “My boss doesn’t get me. She disagrees with everything I say”, change that to, “Since my boss and I disagree about many things, I need to ask questions and learn more about why she thinks as she does.” Stop debating who’s right and who isn’t. Start asking because you’re interested, not because you have to, and start processing what you hear. Focus on finding connections from your perspective to hers. Build on common ground. Explore possibility.
Instead of insisting that you’re misunderstood, reframe your thinking to understand why others think, act and believe as they do. If you don’t want others to second guess you and your motivations, return the favor. Don’t second guess them and theirs. If you want to be understood, begin by understanding. And after you do, share your point of view; not to convince, not to win, but to be understood.
Among the big truths we humans have to accept is that the world is not as we are, but as it is. And although we are quite capable of being open minded, thoughtful, respectful and considerate when topics under consideration are not important to us, we are likely to behave quite differently when the subject really matters to us.
When that happens all that open minded, even handed, thoughtful, respectful consideration likely goes out the window. Friends are feckless, bosses are brainless, and family are fools.
So instead of insisting, “So-and-so doesn’t know what he’s talking about”, own that you may see the same thing but you understand it differently. Whether sibling or stranger, your life experiences differ. And you respond to those differences as you are, not as someone who is more (or less) successful, educated, worldly, wise or wonderful responds to it or learns from it. So patience, please.
Instead of turning up the heat and the volume when taking a position, take a breath. The world is not as you are, as much as you wish it were. Your world is a composite of all you’ve lived and learned and how you want it to be, going forward. And it’s also fraught with what you’re afraid of. So if you want to transition from fear to fact to action, you’ll need to know what the facts are. All of the facts, not just the ones that you like, that you care about, or are willing to hear.
