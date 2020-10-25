Joyce Richman: Face your fears to create confidence in yourself and your abilities

Among the big truths we humans have to accept is that the world is not as we are, but as it is. And although we are quite capable of being open minded, thoughtful, respectful and considerate when topics under consideration are not important to us, we are likely to behave quite differently when the subject really matters to us.

When that happens all that open minded, even handed, thoughtful, respectful consideration likely goes out the window. Friends are feckless, bosses are brainless, and family are fools.

So instead of insisting, “So-and-so doesn’t know what he’s talking about”, own that you may see the same thing but you understand it differently. Whether sibling or stranger, your life experiences differ. And you respond to those differences as you are, not as someone who is more (or less) successful, educated, worldly, wise or wonderful responds to it or learns from it. So patience, please.

Instead of turning up the heat and the volume when taking a position, take a breath. The world is not as you are, as much as you wish it were. Your world is a composite of all you’ve lived and learned and how you want it to be, going forward. And it’s also fraught with what you’re afraid of. So if you want to transition from fear to fact to action, you’ll need to know what the facts are. All of the facts, not just the ones that you like, that you care about, or are willing to hear.

Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.