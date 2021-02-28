Joyce Richman: Finding the right job fit takes research and thought

Here are two job seeking questions that summarize concerns many of you have and responses that can move you forward:

Q: I’m having a tough time looking for a job, and it’s more about me than it is about COVID. I can’t settle on one thing that I want to do. It’s an old story. I interview great, get the job, enjoy the challenge, figure it out, then get tired of it, can’t bear to do any more, so I leave or I make sure they leave me. I’m afraid that whatever direction I take the same thing is going to happen. I have a track record of about 6 months in a job (I might last a little longer than that, but my interest doesn’t). So what should I do? I need help in resolving this.

Answer: If I understand your dilemma, it’s something like this: You love beginnings. You get excited about them and think that this wonderful feeling is going to last. And it does, until you get past early euphoria and move into the messy middle of turning ideas into action. That’s when the slog begins; the push-backs start, and the people who might have been as excited as you early on now see flaws in your process and instead of moving forward want to hang back, and second guess, and correct, fix, and correct some more. If that’s pretty close to what your experience is, consider the following: