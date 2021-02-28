Joyce Richman: Finding the right job fit takes research and thought

Here are two job seeking questions that summarize concerns many of you have and responses that can move you forward:
Q: I’m having a tough time looking for a job, and it’s more about me than it is about COVID. I can’t settle on one thing that I want to do. It’s an old story. I interview great, get the job, enjoy the challenge, figure it out, then get tired of it, can’t bear to do any more, so I leave or I make sure they leave me. I’m afraid that whatever direction I take the same thing is going to happen. I have a track record of about 6 months in a job (I might last a little longer than that, but my interest doesn’t). So what should I do? I need help in resolving this.
Answer: If I understand your dilemma, it’s something like this: You love beginnings. You get excited about them and think that this wonderful feeling is going to last. And it does, until you get past early euphoria and move into the messy middle of turning ideas into action. That’s when the slog begins; the push-backs start, and the people who might have been as excited as you early on now see flaws in your process and instead of moving forward want to hang back, and second guess, and correct, fix, and correct some more. If that’s pretty close to what your experience is, consider the following:
Balance optimism (that you can do anything asked of you) with pragmatism (the longer ‘anything’ lasts, the less time, capacity, and patience you’ll have for it.)
Recognize that your high energy and good cheer evaporates when the glow of possibility turns into the cold hard work of practicality. When that happens you not only disappoint yourself, you frustrate others who depend on your commitment and rely on your follow through.
Instead of taking jobs that have long time lines, complex cross functional relationships, and require your involvement from beginning to end, look for projects with short time lines that enable you to do what you do best: find creative strategies that address pressing, real time challenges. Then under-promise and over-deliver.
Q: I was fired from my job because I refused to take the blame for what was their fault and not mine. How am I supposed to explain this on an interview?
Answer: In explaining termination, less is more. Say what you learned from the experience and if faced with similar circumstance, what you’ll differently going forward. With this reframing you can approach your explanation in a variety of ways. For example, you might say you’d do a better job upfront of matching yourself to the opportunity; that you’d take more time to learn the business culture and the company’s values; that you would communicate differently; that you would assume less and confirm more; that you would work harder to build consensus and develop relationships, and so on. Above all else, be mindful of this: Just as you didn’t want to get into the blame game in your last employment, don’t engage in it now.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.
