Joyce Richman: If you're in the perfect job, congratulations! If you're not, read this

If you’re working from home, you’re likely dedicating some of that time to fixing up, cleaning up, tossing out, reading, weeding, seeding, painting and replacing something old with something new. Anything to feel less stress, more control and more positive about a future that seemingly refuses to reveal itself.
And if you’re working anywhere, you’re likely reassessing what’s really important to you; who’s really important to you; why you care; what difference it makes? Is the job you have the one you want? Does it play to your strengths? Are you recognized and compensated for the value you add? If you answer, “yes to all,” consider yourself among the most fortunate, and do your thing, fully and completely.
Perhaps you’re unsure how to respond because you’re grateful to just to have a job and not willing to question a paycheck, however long it lasts. Or are you hesitant to go down that road of self-discovery because of what you might find? If you answer “yes” to either or both, keep reading. Something good might happen.
All that tossing, cleaning, weeding and seeding you’re doing is a way of getting ready for a beginning; it’s an analogy for all you could be doing for yourself and the future you want and ought to create for yourself.
What are your innate strengths, the ones that are yours, naturally? And if you don’t know, it’s time to ask. Anyone who has spent time with you, lived with you, worked with you, volunteered with you, can tell you. So do that brave thing, ask!
What difference do those strengths create? What is the benefit others derive thanks to your efforts, your grit and your values? And if you don’t know, ask.
What can you do differently, more of, less of, to get the recognition you deserve for the problems you solve? The designs you create? The perspectives you share that others take credit for originating. If you don’t know, ask.
Get out of your head. Stop ruminating about what you can’t control, and who you can’t change, and why you’re in the funk you’re in. Crawl out of that hole and step into the light. Do something about you, for you.
Network. I know it’s an overused cliché. Just do it. Reach out to folks you now know and have known who get you, and value you, and who in turn enjoy connecting with others who could benefit from knowing more about you and how you can make a difference for them.
Rewrite your resume in ways that reflect where you’ve made a difference and the difference you’ve made. If you’re not good at resume writing, hire someone who is. Keep in mind, they’ll be as good at telling your story as you are in telling your story to them. Set humility aside and tell it like it is.
Practice interviewing. Out loud. With family. With friends. With pets, if need be. Get over your fear and your pride and your private self, and do what it takes to craft a future that you design and play a leading role.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.
