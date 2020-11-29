Joyce Richman: If you're in the perfect job, congratulations! If you're not, read this

If you’re working from home, you’re likely dedicating some of that time to fixing up, cleaning up, tossing out, reading, weeding, seeding, painting and replacing something old with something new. Anything to feel less stress, more control and more positive about a future that seemingly refuses to reveal itself.

And if you’re working anywhere, you’re likely reassessing what’s really important to you; who’s really important to you; why you care; what difference it makes? Is the job you have the one you want? Does it play to your strengths? Are you recognized and compensated for the value you add? If you answer, “yes to all,” consider yourself among the most fortunate, and do your thing, fully and completely.

Perhaps you’re unsure how to respond because you’re grateful to just to have a job and not willing to question a paycheck, however long it lasts. Or are you hesitant to go down that road of self-discovery because of what you might find? If you answer “yes” to either or both, keep reading. Something good might happen.

All that tossing, cleaning, weeding and seeding you’re doing is a way of getting ready for a beginning; it’s an analogy for all you could be doing for yourself and the future you want and ought to create for yourself.