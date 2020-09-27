Joyce Richman: If you're lucky enough to be employed, here's how to keep your job

Most of my columns address how to get a job, and given the number of people looking for a way back into a market that recently shut them out, that makes sense.
There’s another side to the subject, and that’s how to hang on to the job you have. So for those teetering toward the ranks of those left behind, here are a few reminders:
If you see it, say it. Just be sure to say it in a positive way. Instead of pointing fingers and placing blame, offer solutions, make recommendations. Given our current state of flux, organizational and interpersonal, be responsive to new ways of doing old things and new ways of doing most anything. Invite alternative viewpoints and optional thinking, encourage discussion, separate where you concur from what sets you apart, focus on agreement, work through disagreement and keep all your relationships intact.
Initiate alignment. Don’t wait for it to happen. Step forward and lead or step back and let others, just know when to do which and why it’s important. Direction is a compass point, not a street address.
Change is a challenge. Changing is a bear. Transitions are messy and stress all existing systems; top down and bottom up; personal and interpersonal. “Go with the flow” takes on a whole new meaning when flow feels like a flood with things untethered and people towed under. Your resilience as well as your buoyancy depend on your capacity to stay focused on the longer term outcomes you seek. Therefore, respond realistically, think strategically and behave proactively.
Resilience comes from forgiveness. You’ll make mistakes. Others will too. Rather than waste valuable energy and effort blaming yourself and others for incidental, short term losses, learn from what went wrong and make it right. Honor and affirm hard work, team work and ethical behavior. Celebrate wins, large and small, and keep your eyes on the prize.
Head off conflict by confronting it. Rather than assume you know the answer, reframe the question. When people see the same things differently, they have information, insight or perspective that can be invaluable to effectively achieving a shared goal.
Remember the carpenter’s rule: Measure twice, cut once.
Think before you speak or text that message. In the space between thought and action, you have ample time to anticipate and consider the consequences. If what you do or say has the potential to cause others harm, you will put yourself in harm’s way. If your words question the integrity of others, your integrity will be questioned as well. If in doubt, don’t say it, don’t write it and don’t repeat it.
Manage up, down, and over. Align with your bosses, learn from your peers, guide your direct reports, and stay true to your principles. If you find that your deeply held beliefs and values are at odds with the explicit actions of your employer, find another employer. If you find that it’s neither the boss nor the future you fear, but the way forward, take it one step, one person, one project at a time. Get involved, stay engaged, and stay the course.
