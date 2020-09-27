Joyce Richman: If you're lucky enough to be employed, here's how to keep your job

Resilience comes from forgiveness. You’ll make mistakes. Others will too. Rather than waste valuable energy and effort blaming yourself and others for incidental, short term losses, learn from what went wrong and make it right. Honor and affirm hard work, team work and ethical behavior. Celebrate wins, large and small, and keep your eyes on the prize.

Head off conflict by confronting it. Rather than assume you know the answer, reframe the question. When people see the same things differently, they have information, insight or perspective that can be invaluable to effectively achieving a shared goal.

Remember the carpenter’s rule: Measure twice, cut once.

Think before you speak or text that message. In the space between thought and action, you have ample time to anticipate and consider the consequences. If what you do or say has the potential to cause others harm, you will put yourself in harm’s way. If your words question the integrity of others, your integrity will be questioned as well. If in doubt, don’t say it, don’t write it and don’t repeat it.

Manage up, down, and over. Align with your bosses, learn from your peers, guide your direct reports, and stay true to your principles. If you find that your deeply held beliefs and values are at odds with the explicit actions of your employer, find another employer. If you find that it’s neither the boss nor the future you fear, but the way forward, take it one step, one person, one project at a time. Get involved, stay engaged, and stay the course.

Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.