Joyce Richman: Instead of fearing interview questions, rehearse your answers

You want interviewers to ask questions you can answer without concern, evasion or hesitation. And the questions you’d rather not be asked are questions such as, why were you fired from your last job? Why are there so many gaps on your resume? Why have you changed jobs so often?
Rather than spend time worrying about the questions, spend your time working on the answers. For example, if you’re asked, “Why were you fired from your last job?” answer the question honestly. To do that you need to know the honest answer. If you’re like many, you’re really not sure.
My boss said they no longer had need of my services. What am I supposed to do with that? Or my boss said that business is changing focus and my services won’t be needed going forward. But then I worry, why am I the one let go and others get to stay? Or I’m blamed for something I had no control over, or I’m not getting with the program when no one told me there was a program.
When interviewers ask “why?” they want answers, and you’re the one to provide them. Just don’t go down a rabbit hole in your response and guess at what you don’t know and may never. Instead, speak well of past employers and describe the positives you learned from your having worked there. Describe your strengths and state clearly that you want to work where you can use those strengths to make a difference.
You can indicate that if you have changed jobs more often than might appear reasonable, you’ve ignored that basic principle. With that, focus your questions and your answers about the company and the role you’re hoping to play, on that outcome: using your strengths to benefit the company where you work.
About strengths: regrettably, too few job seekers know what theirs are. However unlikely that sounds, I’ll ask you. What do you do best, naturally, without pause, that makes a difference where you work? Most of you will tick off skills you’ve learned, jobs you’ve held, promotions you’ve earned, all informative, yet none descriptive of what you do so well, and are so well honed that you will return to these strengths again and again, in conducting yourself at work, home and community.
To the extent the strengths that describe you are required where you live and work and you are rewarded for them, you’ll be a happy camper. If you’re unaware, you’ll likely make choices that aren’t sustainable, neither serving you well nor those you intend to support, lead or manage. (By the way, as wonderful as your strengths are, don’t overdo them. If you’re tone deaf to what others need from you, you’ll appear self-serving, and your strengths will become your weakness.)
The key to a strong interview from your side of the table, is to deliver an unambiguous description of what you bring to that table: a combination of innate strengths and practiced skills that combine with curiosity, team play and a desire to make a clear difference to those with whom you work.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.