Joyce Richman: Instead of fearing interview questions, rehearse your answers

You want interviewers to ask questions you can answer without concern, evasion or hesitation. And the questions you’d rather not be asked are questions such as, why were you fired from your last job? Why are there so many gaps on your resume? Why have you changed jobs so often?

Rather than spend time worrying about the questions, spend your time working on the answers. For example, if you’re asked, “Why were you fired from your last job?” answer the question honestly. To do that you need to know the honest answer. If you’re like many, you’re really not sure.

My boss said they no longer had need of my services. What am I supposed to do with that? Or my boss said that business is changing focus and my services won’t be needed going forward. But then I worry, why am I the one let go and others get to stay? Or I’m blamed for something I had no control over, or I’m not getting with the program when no one told me there was a program.