What you know: These are challenging times. COVID-19 is an equal opportunity virus. Some businesses are closing; some are shrinking; some are growing. Growing businesses are hiring. If you need a job, you want to get hired.
What you know but forget when stressed: To succeed in your job search you need to: focus; know your values; know your strengths; share those strengths with people you know, trust and have shared interests; expand your list to friends of friends; actually talk to these friends; deepen those relationships; delete any social media messages, posts, pictures that can compromise your search; go where the jobs are, not where they aren’t; and remember to take your strengths with you.
What else you know: Bias exists. It influences decisions. It opens doors and closes them. It’s borne from comfort with the known and discomfort with the unknown. It goes with what it knows.
Your job: make yourself known. Be yourself, fully. Understand your strengths. Know how and why those strengths benefit where you work and the people with whom you work. Employers need employees who focus on key business objectives and they want employees who can work with a variety of personalities, whatever their experience or inclination. Employers want to know what you can do for them, not what you need from them.
Job applicants from all backgrounds and persuasions know they haven’t the power or influence to change what others think and what they do. When you’re evaluated (and all applicants are evaluated), you want that assessment based upon your experience, competence, and ability to do the job you’d be hired to do.
That’s your focus. That’s the story you are there to tell: how you make a difference where you work based upon what you do best and how you contribute most. You can’t tell your story if you don’t know your strengths… so find out. Ask the people who know best, those with whom you’ve worked in the past. Those who speak well of your work and work ethic are your best references. Ask their permission to be your “go to” people when the time comes.
Your story should be simply told, easy to understand, easy to share, easy to remember so that those you tell, can in turn tell your story for you. Target jobs that enable you to do what you do best, as that’s how you’re valued most. Know what brings out the best in you and how you bring out the best in others.
Create networks that are relationship based, not power based. Reach out to those you know and trust; people with whom you share interests. And be sure they know your strengths and how you make a difference where you work. When they know, they can refer you to people who, in turn they know and trust who hire people, so that when you find the right opportunity and land the interview, the employer is appropriately focused on what you can do for them and how you can make a difference for them.
