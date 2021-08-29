Joyce Richman: Networking begins with people who already know you

Make a list of who they are, their contact information, how you know them and for how long. Don’t be concerned with what they do, where they work or who they know. If you like and respect them, they’ll refer you to people much like themselves.

Now that you have a list, figure out what you’re going to say and how you’re going to say it.

Here’s a scenario that fits most networking opportunities: the informal social gathering and the formal networking meeting.

When you’re at informal gatherings, catching up with friends and newcomers, start the conversation by asking nice and easy open-ended questions that have to do with them and their well-being. Listen attentively and appreciatively, and typically, they’ll return the favor with similar questions and interest.

Since your job search is your biggest objective, mention it, just keep it upbeat, forward focused and brief. Say something about how much you appreciate it when folks are willing to brainstorm possibilities with you and add, “I can use all the help I can get.”

If the listener indicates interest in speaking further, get a phone number, a good time to call and demonstrate your follow through by following though, immediately.