Joyce Richman: Networking begins with people who already know you

The concept of networking continues to confound job seekers. Either they overdo it, peppering strangers with job requests or they under-do it, turning away from the very people who know them best and have the greatest potential to help them find suitable work.
If you’re having trouble with the idea, relax. Networking is about making, restoring, maintaining and growing connections, not having connections. It’s about finding and linking, building and sustaining personal and professional relationships to advance opportunity and creating possibility. If you’re old enough to work, you’re old enough to have a network. Commit yourself to growing and nurturing those networks throughout your working lives.
Many of you have networks you’ve not consciously developed, and as a result, may not fully realize their potential.
For example, if you have consistently conducted yourself with honesty and integrity, treating customers and colleagues with respect and regard, you have a network of people awaiting your call. If you’ve been a good neighbor, pitched in for a friend, and found ways to help others without having to be asked; if you’ve kept up with friends from school, and you’re on a first name basis with the person who cuts your hair and works on your car, and you have professional relationships with your dentist, doctor, banker and baker, you have a network.
Make a list of who they are, their contact information, how you know them and for how long. Don’t be concerned with what they do, where they work or who they know. If you like and respect them, they’ll refer you to people much like themselves.
Now that you have a list, figure out what you’re going to say and how you’re going to say it.
Here’s a scenario that fits most networking opportunities: the informal social gathering and the formal networking meeting.
When you’re at informal gatherings, catching up with friends and newcomers, start the conversation by asking nice and easy open-ended questions that have to do with them and their well-being. Listen attentively and appreciatively, and typically, they’ll return the favor with similar questions and interest.
Since your job search is your biggest objective, mention it, just keep it upbeat, forward focused and brief. Say something about how much you appreciate it when folks are willing to brainstorm possibilities with you and add, “I can use all the help I can get.”
If the listener indicates interest in speaking further, get a phone number, a good time to call and demonstrate your follow through by following though, immediately.
When you meet, whether in person, phone or video conference, describe in a simple and straightforward manner what you’re looking for and how you make a positive difference where you work. Ask to brainstorm about people and places they think you ought to pursue.
Follow up on their leads (don’t second guess them), and reference the person who suggested you be in touch. The more people you contact, the more you’ll expand your thinking, your scope, your network and the likelihood of intersecting with the job and company that’s right for you.
