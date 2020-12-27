Joyce Richman: Personalities often dictate how people see the world

Thank heavens, 2021 is about to dawn. Here’s hoping it will usher in a time of health and happiness, safety and security; a year when we’ll trust one another as friends and family, not strangers and suspects.
Which begs this question: How do others see you? Aside from political preferences and COVID-19 distancing, how aware are you of your idiosyncrasies and the impact your personality and actions have on others? If you’re like most folks, you assume that what you value most in your behavior is what others value most about you. Sad to say, that’s not always the case, as witnessed by the following ...
Molly Jolly (definitely not her real name) is an outgoing, friendly, happy kind of gal. She has lots of acquaintances who enjoy her company and geniality, to a point. The problem for Molly is her boundless joy goes too far for those who want to have meaningful conversations that aren’t interrupted with her ear-splitting peals of laughter, foot stomping and subject changing. Holly believes that her upbeat take on life is her greatest attribute. Others, not so much.
Barry Bummer fancies himself the kind of guy who sees life as a series of yet-to-be-discovered potholes; something he shares with whomever hesitates long enough to listen. As disturbing yet enlightening as his persistent negativity may be, most acquaintances find him a deep downer, and as a result, avoid Barry and his portentous prognostications.
Helen Hush assumes everyone enjoys quiet as much as she; Cliff craves chaos; Sarah seeks safety; Connie is all concept; and Robert is all rules. Each of them and each of us see the world as we are, not as it is.
How big a deal is it? Pretty big when it comes to co-existing with those who look through a lens different from the one we most favor.
Yet pretending to go along when you don’t only delays inevitable misunderstanding and erodes trust. Perspectives and preferences are as individual as they are varied. You can hold onto yours without having to debate theirs. When you build a bridge, one to the other, you’ll do better than co-exist. You’ll both benefit by expanding your collective perspective, and through honest curiosity, learn how each of you see the issue and each other, differently.
Opinions are formed by experience, so there’s little wonder you protect your position as zealously as they do theirs. You don’t have to let go of your position to grasp someone else’s point of view. Hearing an opinion that differs from your experience won’t change your experience, but learning more about someone else’s life enables you to see why, like you, they care as much as they do.
However you define yourself, whether by values, beliefs, quirks, habits, skills or strengths, recognize that definition itself can be self-limiting. And that’s fine, if you live in a world by yourself. Since you don’t and aren’t likely to in the future, here’s hoping you’ll open your thinking to include that of others. We’ll all work and live together better as a result.
Let’s make this a Happy 2021.
