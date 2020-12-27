Joyce Richman: Personalities often dictate how people see the world

Helen Hush assumes everyone enjoys quiet as much as she; Cliff craves chaos; Sarah seeks safety; Connie is all concept; and Robert is all rules. Each of them and each of us see the world as we are, not as it is.

How big a deal is it? Pretty big when it comes to co-existing with those who look through a lens different from the one we most favor.

Yet pretending to go along when you don’t only delays inevitable misunderstanding and erodes trust. Perspectives and preferences are as individual as they are varied. You can hold onto yours without having to debate theirs. When you build a bridge, one to the other, you’ll do better than co-exist. You’ll both benefit by expanding your collective perspective, and through honest curiosity, learn how each of you see the issue and each other, differently.

Opinions are formed by experience, so there’s little wonder you protect your position as zealously as they do theirs. You don’t have to let go of your position to grasp someone else’s point of view. Hearing an opinion that differs from your experience won’t change your experience, but learning more about someone else’s life enables you to see why, like you, they care as much as they do.