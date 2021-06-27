Joyce Richman: Ready for some straight talk?

Stop looking for jobs in all the wrong places. Stop knocking on doors where you have no interest beyond getting a paycheck. Stop interviewing for jobs you can’t do or want to do well, over time.

Start paying attention to what you enjoy and do well and pursue opportunities that will enable you to do them. Start talking with individuals with whom you share interests, letting them know that you’re engaged in a job search, and describe what you want and why you want to do it. Start asking these folks to brainstorm with you about opportunities that make sense for someone like you, who shares their interests and values.

Stop trying to “name that job.” Start focusing on describing that job. Stop blaming yourself for the situation you’re in. Stop blaming others for the situation you’re in. Stop giving yourself permission to stay stuck, play victim, lay low.

Start taking action that moves you forward. Start recognizing that you have ability, and start talking about how that ability benefits others. Start turning ability into practice. Start turning practice into performance. Start owning your need to make a contribution to something, somewhere, somehow so that you are valued, appreciated, and acknowledged.