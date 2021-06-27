Joyce Richman: Ready for some straight talk?

Stop looking for jobs in all the wrong places. Stop knocking on doors where you have no interest beyond getting a paycheck. Stop interviewing for jobs you can’t do or want to do well, over time.
Start paying attention to what you enjoy and do well and pursue opportunities that will enable you to do them. Start talking with individuals with whom you share interests, letting them know that you’re engaged in a job search, and describe what you want and why you want to do it. Start asking these folks to brainstorm with you about opportunities that make sense for someone like you, who shares their interests and values.
Stop trying to “name that job.” Start focusing on describing that job. Stop blaming yourself for the situation you’re in. Stop blaming others for the situation you’re in. Stop giving yourself permission to stay stuck, play victim, lay low.
Start taking action that moves you forward. Start recognizing that you have ability, and start talking about how that ability benefits others. Start turning ability into practice. Start turning practice into performance. Start owning your need to make a contribution to something, somewhere, somehow so that you are valued, appreciated, and acknowledged.
What will it take to start what you need to do? If you need to think because you’re stuck, it’s your thinking that might be stuck. If you need to talk because you’re stuck, find the right people to talk to. If they do all the talking, they aren’t doing any of the listening, and nothing of value will happen for you. If they do all the listening and you do all the talking, nothing will change for you. Insist on constructive dialogue that demonstrates your willingness to exchange ideas and your openness to perspectives that differ from yours.
If you need help and you haven’t asked for it, start. If you don’t know what kind of help you need, that’s the place you should start. If you know what you want and have a positive track record of doing it, call a job recruiter. If you don’t know what you want but are committed to doing something that connects with who you are, call a career coach or counselor. If you know what you want and how to connect to who you are and need help navigating social media, call anyone under the age of 12.
If you think you can’t afford the time it takes to get a job that’s a match for who you are, you can’t afford not to. A bad match is a bad job because it won’t last and neither will you. Those who tell you otherwise are more focused on their needs, their experience, their beliefs, their views of the world, than yours. And that’s fine. Let them follow their own advice. You need to do what works for you.
So do it. Take responsibility for yourself and take action. No one can do this for you, no one will ever care as much as you or are as invested as you are, in the outcome.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.
