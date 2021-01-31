Joyce Richman: Take positive, helpful actions for yourself and others this year

What about you? What do you need and want and what are you willing to do differently, consistently, to achieve an outcome of value to you and those you hold dear?

What are the chances you’re willing to take the effort you’re willing to make, to do more and get more out of what is required of you by those whose job it is to manage, lead or get out of your way?

What are the positions you’re willing to take, the stands you’ve courage to make, to take on more, lead farther, dream bigger, than you’ve ever dared dream before?

And what about those you lead and manage, and care about beyond benefit of a pay-out, a pay-off or a reasonable offer of good pay? Who do you want to be? How do you want to be? And why is it important to you to be better than you were before?

Mother, father, sister, brother, care taking child of aging parents, care taking parent of children in need, of children who need you for no reason greater than your having invited them here by giving them life, who do you want to be for them?

Breathe in deeply. Exhale fully. Think. Then act with the future in mind. Act with a mission; a plan with consideration and caring in mind. Act with purpose, find true north, vector as you need to stay on course, and remain constant to what you know to be the right thing for yourself and for how you’ll be with others. Try harder. Work harder. Care more. Surprise the naysayers, outplay the players, out-do the thinkers. Make time count. Make life worthwhile. Come back. Fight back. And never give up.

