Joyce Richman: Try to find the job that fits your wants, needs and talents

If you’re having trouble differentiating yourself from the competition, position yourself as you would a great product. Prepare a feature-benefit statement that succinctly connects what you do and how you do it to the organization’s goals you’re focused on achieving. Demonstrate how your strengths and skills drive top line sales or protect bottom line results.

If you have trouble knowing what to say and what to keep to yourself, follow this simple rule: If it’s business-related and fact-based, say it. If it’s personal, don’t. For example: Interviewers want to know what you do and have done that relates to their expectations of you. They don’t need to know and shouldn’t know about your personal demons, family problems or bad bosses no matter how compelling or important those stories are to you.

If you’re having trouble knowing what questions to ask when interviewing, the following scenario might be familiar:

You want the job and you want to seal the deal. The interviewer’s been selling, and you’re ready to buy. You lean in for the handshake just as the interviewer sits back and asks if you have questions.

Your mind races through your suddenly vacant brain and you respond with a hurried, “No, I’m good.”