Joyce Richman: Try to find the job that fits your wants, needs and talents

When you’re stuck and don’t know which career direction to take, stop second-guessing yourself and start paying attention to what you really enjoy doing.
Do you love music and hiking? You probably want jobs that enable you to work in harmonious places and open spaces. Do you like acknowledging others and organizing social events? You’ll likely enjoy coordinating projects and activities for the common good. Do you like to work on the car, fix the plumbing, work on puzzles? Check out jobs that involve hands-on investigating, trouble-shooting and problem solving.
Are you having trouble getting a job, an increase or a promotion because you’re not willing to toot your own horn? Get over yourself and just tell the truth: Describe what you do best, when you’ve done it and how you make a positive difference where you work.
Are you having trouble explaining why you’re leaving a job in search of a new one? Focus on the future, not on the past. For example, if you’re leaving because you can no longer tolerate a micromanaging, controlling boss, say something like, “I want to work in an organization that values and develops team players who are independent self starters.” If your former boss is a foul-mouthed, abrasive lout, say something like, “I’m interested in working in a mutually respectful, professional setting that values and rewards diverse thinking and problem solving.”
If you’re having trouble differentiating yourself from the competition, position yourself as you would a great product. Prepare a feature-benefit statement that succinctly connects what you do and how you do it to the organization’s goals you’re focused on achieving. Demonstrate how your strengths and skills drive top line sales or protect bottom line results.
If you have trouble knowing what to say and what to keep to yourself, follow this simple rule: If it’s business-related and fact-based, say it. If it’s personal, don’t. For example: Interviewers want to know what you do and have done that relates to their expectations of you. They don’t need to know and shouldn’t know about your personal demons, family problems or bad bosses no matter how compelling or important those stories are to you.
If you’re having trouble knowing what questions to ask when interviewing, the following scenario might be familiar:
You want the job and you want to seal the deal. The interviewer’s been selling, and you’re ready to buy. You lean in for the handshake just as the interviewer sits back and asks if you have questions.
Your mind races through your suddenly vacant brain and you respond with a hurried, “No, I’m good.”
Then, silence. Uh-oh. Wrong answer. The interviewer waits, expectantly. Of course there are questions. The interviewer presumes you have questions. If you’ve done your homework, researched the company, understood the job description, know your strengths and weaknesses, and paid attention, you should have lots of questions.
Still stuck? Try these: “What’s the most pressing challenge I’m sure to confront?” “What are the company’s greatest barriers to success?” “How do your best employees prove their worth?” “What does your company value most in its employees?”
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.
