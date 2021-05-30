Joyce Richman: With age comes wisdom, but don't pretend to be the smartest in the room

Three questions, one concern. Is this the one that’s challenging you?
I’m middle aged and very concerned that I’m not going to be able to find a job in this increasingly youth-oriented culture. I have skills that were appreciated before the internet and social media, but now, not so much. What can I do to be considered relevant, when personally and professionally, I don’t think I am?
I’m considerably older than most of the people I’m likely to work for. Here’s my question: Do you think I should dye my hair and get a face lift before I start interviewing?
My interviews end before they begin because the employer takes one glance at me and knows I’m old enough to be his mother or worse, his grandmother. I’d like to send him to his room, but since I can’t, how can I overcome my obvious age discrimination?
If these variations on a theme sound familiar and you want to join their chorus of “what am I to do?” get ready to change your tune.
Let’s start with “relevance.” If you can take in information, make sense of it, take action and communicate it, along with recommendations that are timely, useful and applicable, you are professionally relevant to others. If you are curious, productive, prepared, energetic and open to new ways of looking at new and old things, you’re increasingly relevant to others.
Yes. You’re older than most of the people with whom you’ll be working. Your age connotes wisdom earned from real world experience, both personal and professional. You’re more centered and stable than when you were younger. Because you have fewer demands on your time than younger colleagues you are less distracted and more focused. Life has taught you the value of team play; the meaning of mission.
So about that facelift and dye job, if you want it, do it for you, but not for the workplace. Your openness to possibility, to change, to learning, is an inside out operation with far greater benefit. So lead with what you can and want, not what you can’t and don’t. Lead with what has current value, not with what no longer has value to others.
If your interviews end before they begin it’s doubtful your looks ended them. But what you said and how you said it might have done the deed for you. If you see yourself as Methuselah’s great aunt, so will your intended employer. If you spend more time apologizing for what you can’t do than describing what you can, or talking more than listening, or nodding off in mid-sentence (yours or theirs), that would do it.
And finally, a watch out about what you not so subtly ask: What if you’re the age discriminator? Please, don’t. Don’t be that person who knows better, who’s been there, done that and done it better than anyone might imagine.
Don’t act on your need to be the smartest one in the room, even if you think you are. Instead, ask great questions (the ones you don’t have answers to) and allow others to rise to the occasion.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.