Joyce Richman: With age comes wisdom, but don't pretend to be the smartest in the room

Yes. You’re older than most of the people with whom you’ll be working. Your age connotes wisdom earned from real world experience, both personal and professional. You’re more centered and stable than when you were younger. Because you have fewer demands on your time than younger colleagues you are less distracted and more focused. Life has taught you the value of team play; the meaning of mission.

So about that facelift and dye job, if you want it, do it for you, but not for the workplace. Your openness to possibility, to change, to learning, is an inside out operation with far greater benefit. So lead with what you can and want, not what you can’t and don’t. Lead with what has current value, not with what no longer has value to others.

If your interviews end before they begin it’s doubtful your looks ended them. But what you said and how you said it might have done the deed for you. If you see yourself as Methuselah’s great aunt, so will your intended employer. If you spend more time apologizing for what you can’t do than describing what you can, or talking more than listening, or nodding off in mid-sentence (yours or theirs), that would do it.