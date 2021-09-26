Joyce Richman: You'll be ready to job hunt when you can answer a few questions about yourself

If you’re serious about your job search, make it your highest priority. If it’s as urgent as it is important you can’t afford to be complacent. You get off the couch, lace up your shoes and kick yourself into gear. You have work to do.
Start with your resume: If you have one but don’t trust yourself to know if it will help or hurt your chances, find someone who hires people to check it out and tell you if it’s too long, too short or just right. They can tell you if you’re underselling or overselling, if you’re writing in circles or nailing it, if you’re making points or missing them. When your job search is your highest priority, you’ll find the courage it takes to ask open-hearted questions, get honest feedback and make course corrections that will advance your search and probability of success.
If you don’t have a resume, you need one, so do something about getting one. There’s help out there if you’re willing to ask for it. Go online, go to the library or go to the bookstore and ask for help. Ask the person who lives next door, down the street or is sitting at a desk 6 feet away.
Whether you write your resume or hire someone to write it for you, you’re the only one who knows your work history, what you accomplished, years you’ve worked, for whom and where and what you did when you were there. You are the only one accountable for its contents, so don’t wait. Start it now and set a quick deadline to get it done. Make it as urgent as it is important.
What do you want to do and why do you want to do it? Where do you want to work? What do you want to achieve? How do you want to add value? You’re ready to begin your job search when you have answers to these questions. So find something to write on and with, and put your thoughts out there where you can see them, organize them and craft them into your sense of purpose.
If, despite your best efforts, you’re stuck, pick up the phone. You need help, and now’s the time to get it. Yes, you can call a career coach, but you can also call your nonjudgmental, candid, fair-minded, non-controlling friend and ask this wonderful person to ask you questions, probe and listen and listen and probe you some more as you find your way to your answers.
Know this: The answers are within you. They may be stuck in a box of forgotten memories and long ago experiences, but they are within you, and you need to draw them out and write them up.
When you can articulate the “what’s next” in your career, you can write it on your resume and in your cover letters. You can describe it when you network and when you interview. And you can make all this happen, when you make your job search as urgent as it is important.
Contact Joyce Richman at 336-288-1799 and joyce@joycerichman.com.