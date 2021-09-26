Joyce Richman: You'll be ready to job hunt when you can answer a few questions about yourself

If you’re serious about your job search, make it your highest priority. If it’s as urgent as it is important you can’t afford to be complacent. You get off the couch, lace up your shoes and kick yourself into gear. You have work to do.

Start with your resume: If you have one but don’t trust yourself to know if it will help or hurt your chances, find someone who hires people to check it out and tell you if it’s too long, too short or just right. They can tell you if you’re underselling or overselling, if you’re writing in circles or nailing it, if you’re making points or missing them. When your job search is your highest priority, you’ll find the courage it takes to ask open-hearted questions, get honest feedback and make course corrections that will advance your search and probability of success.

If you don’t have a resume, you need one, so do something about getting one. There’s help out there if you’re willing to ask for it. Go online, go to the library or go to the bookstore and ask for help. Ask the person who lives next door, down the street or is sitting at a desk 6 feet away.