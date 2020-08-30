If you’re looking for a job or about to, get right with your resume by attending to these seven stipulations: 1. Yes, you need a resume. 2. It needs to be factual. 3. It needs an objective. 4. It needs to be succinct. 5. It needs to include and repeat key words. 6. It needs to highlight your accomplishments. 7. It needs to read in reverse chronological order.
Here’s why you need a resume and one that sticks to facts: Every position to which you apply requires you submit a resume and/or complete an application. That information becomes evidence of your record and can be checked for verification. Therefore, everything you include must be both accurate and verifiable.
Why your resume needs an objective: The recipient needs to know the position to which you are applying. Don’t assume you’ll have greater appeal if you “leave it open”, it doesn’t work that way and I regret to say, your resume will be ignored.
(By the way, you don’t need a summary. A resume is intended to be a summary.)
Why your resume needs to be succinct: The first resume reader you encounter might be a human and might be an app. If it’s an app, it will scan for key words. Key words are those listed in the job posting as essential to the position advertised. To be considered, your resume must include those same key words when you describe your demonstrated skills/experiences/strengths.
While you’re at it, be sure that all your business communications include those same key words. If you successfully pass the app scan test, the next reader will be human. That human is probably overwhelmed with too much to do and too little time to do it. Said human will prefer a clearly stated, succinct resume (2 pages or less, 12 pt type, wide margins) over a complex, lengthy one. Bet on it.
There is an exception: The Curriculum Vitae (aka CV) is used when applying for academic positions. The CV can be any length, and includes relevant research, publications, conference presentations, fellowships, etc. along with employment history and positions held.
Why it’s essential you highlight accomplishments: Employers in all organizations, large and small, public and private, for profit and not for profit have missions to achieve, goals to reach, strategies to set, objectives to meet, challenges to overcome and problems to solve. It’s up to you to give evidence of what you have done successfully, measurably, in a timely fashion in ways applicable to meeting the prospective organizations’ needs, improving their top line performance or protecting their bottom line results. By demonstrating what you have done in the past you establish your ability to perform similarly for them in the future.
When listing your role’s responsibilities, keep in mind that list indicates what you were supposed to do, not how well you did it.
Why your resume should read in reverse chronological order: The reader is interested in what you have done most recently, for whom, with whom, and the difference you made when doing it. Anything before the previous 15 years, if unrelated, is viewed as irrelevant.
