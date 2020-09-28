Keith Byrd performs virtually on Thursday, Oct. 1

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The High Point Arts Council will bring back Keith Byrd for Sidetrack Sessions at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Centennial Station Arts Center. Since COVID-19 gathering restrictions are limited to 25 people indoors, these concerts are not open to the public at this time, but can be viewed on the council's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/High-Point-Arts-Council-145260232350.

Byrd is a performer, composer, arranger and music director. He has released two CDs, "Transition" and "Keith Byrd Trio Live" at Reynolda House. He is a pianist at the High Point Country Club, musical director at Wesley Memorial Methodist Contemporary Services and owns KVC Studio. He performs with his ensemble nationally and has played for President George W. Bush, Senator Elizabeth Dole, Rudy Giuliani, Robert Schueller, Jr., Lauren Bacall and Stephen Humphrey Bogart.

Due to recent losses in funding, these concerts are “pay-as-you-can” events and payments can be made on the Arts Council’s website at www.HighPointArts.org by clicking on the Donate button.

For information, contact Todd Dupree, arts programs manager, at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.