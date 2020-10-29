Kellin Foundation announces workshop, coffee & conversation

Resilient Guilford will offer "Practicing Gratitude and Recharging Gratitude" at noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, via Zoom.

Participants will focus on connecting to resources, practicing gratitude and recharging for success.

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArc-6ppjIuH9AbHBl394jkDxDqBoT5PVae?fbclid=IwAR3NKKLEFEAUQpOQy_dcnC67TWY7q7ErrWQPRUl1pzDee54lqk4-V7PspyI.

Resilient Guilford is an action-oriented, trauma resiliency network of service providers, public safety officers and others that build and support safe, secure and nurturing communities. Learn more about Resilient Guilford at the Kellin Foundation website, http://www.kellinfoundation.org/resilient-guilford.html.

Also, the foundation will offer a coffee and conversation for behavioral health and healthcare providers at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4.

This is a dedicated space to support each other as helpers, build provider resilience and consult on difficult cases. Join via Zoom. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlduyrrTMjEtzh6m6GcI7hrriMfStmV8_m?fbclid=IwAR2dOkbyzqkP5-OlGfTwQnYdoDYBcD8zi-u4TTRzHeT1N-VLHvKxzvwYHCY.